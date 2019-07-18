Johnathan Hoggard aims to continue winning ways at Spa Francorchamps

Fortec Motorsports driver and BRDC British Formula 3 title contender Johnathan Hoggard aims to continue his winning ways as the fifth round 2019 BRDC British F3 Championship sees the series head to infamous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

The 18-year old heads to the Belgian circuit off the back of his most successful weekend in the championship after winning two races at Donington Park some four weeks ago. But still 28 points behind points leader Clement Novalak, Hoggard will be hoping that he can continue to cut into the Carlin racer’s championship lead.

This weekend will mark the Lincolnshire driver’s formal racing debut around the legendary Spa Francorchamps circuit. At almost 7 km in length, Spa will be the longest lap of the BRDC British F3 Championship season, and as the host of the Belgian GP, it is one of the most prestigious circuits in racing history.

High in confidence to begin the second half of the season, he added: “It’s a great circuit, I enjoy the layout and the challenge it brings – it’s a real drivers’ circuit. Testing was useful for learning the track and having other F3 drivers on track at the same time helped provide a useful benchmark.



“Many of the other drivers on the grid have raced Spa previously, either in British F3 or other European championships, but Fortec has the experience of the set-up having achieved pole position last year.”

The Spa circuit is always a compromise between straight-line speed in the first and third sectors and the technical, high-downforce middle-sector of the lap. Mastering the various elements of the lap will be crucial if Hoggard is to have a maiden outing at the Belgian circuit.

The weekend’s track action will begin on Friday with qualifying at 1705, before race one at 1240 on Saturday, with races two and three on Sunday at 0935 and 1500 (local time) respectively.