Formula 1

Kvyat “Clicked With The Car”, Goes Seventeenth To Ninth At Silverstone

by Craig Venn
written by Craig Venn
Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat says he extracted everything from his Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 at Silverstone as the Russian went from seventeenth on the grid to score two championship points from ninth place at the end of the race.

Kyvat admitted that he struggled to find a rhythm around the Silverstone circuit but with “a few improvements” on Saturday he “clicked with the car” come race day.

“I’m very happy with the race today,” said Kvyat. “To be honest, I didn’t have too many expectations today starting from the back of the grid. All weekend I didn’t really get into the rhythm and I was struggling a bit with the balance, but when it mattered most today I managed to extract everything from the car.

“We found a few improvements yesterday [Saturday] with the setup direction and I think we managed to correct it and I just clicked with the car.”

Kvyat benefitted from both Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean colliding on lap one but had to fight his way by the fast-starting Lance Stroll later in the race.

Further positions came for Kvyat in the second half of the race courtesy of Lando Norris, Nico Hülkenberg and his team-mate Alex Albon, all of whom had their individual challenges.

He was unable to get the better of Kimi Räikkönen for eighth, but the result comes after two poor races for the Russian and sees him close in on Sergio Pérez for thirteenth in the drivers’ standings.

“I had a good battle with Kimi at the end for P8, which was fun, but I didn’t have enough laps in the end to make a move. It’s good to get two more points on the board and it was important to bounce back after the past couple of races.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

Formula 1 Writer for TheCheckeredFlag. Tried racing once, crashed lots; writing about it is much safer. Follow me on Twitter @CVennF1

Related articles

Nico Hülkenberg: “All The Setbacks Added Up And...

Ferrari ‘Still have Work to do’ after Silverstone...

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “It was exciting to see...

Ricciardo content with Renault F1’s performance in British...

ANALYSIS: 2019 British Grand Prix – Assessing the...

Sainz Delighted with ‘Good Sunday’ at Silverstone after...

Lessons Learned from Austria Aided Leclerc’s Run to...

Verstappen “Not Angry But Disappointed” With Vettel Over...

Gasly: British GP “my best Sunday” of 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More