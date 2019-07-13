Luca Ghiotto Holds On Towards First Feature Race Win in Formula 2

UNI-Virtuosi Racing’s Luca Ghiotto managed to hold on against Nicholas Latifi to grab victory at Silverstone in the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race.

The Italian passed team-mate Guanyu Zhou on the opening lap as the two Virtuosi cars duelled for the lead on the opening lap. Ghiotto also withheld the challenge against Latifi during the halfway stage.

Pole sitter Zhou captured his fourth podium finish but couldn’t convert the pole into his first win. The Chinese driver managed to keep Sérgio Sette Câmara behind in the final laps to keep third. Jack Aitken was the best of the British Drivers with fifth ahead of points leader Nyck de Vries.

The race began with Ghiotto taking the lead of the race away from pole sitter Zhou. The two squabbled for position on the opening lap, but Ghiotto won the battle on Lap 1.

Sette Câmara lost out to team-mate Latifi as they fought through the Maggots and Becketts complex. Anthoine Hubert stalled at the start with flames coming out of his brakes. The Frenchman resumed running, but being a lap down. Dorian Boccolacci in his return to F2 with Trident retired after two laps.

On Lap 6, Zhou and Latifi dived into the pits as the pit window opens. Zhou lost out in the pit box as he had to wait for the cue of cars in the pits to clear. Latifi took advantage of this and passed Zhou in the pit lane.

Ghiotto came in on the following lap and remained ahead of Latifi, but the Canadian with lap older tyres used this to his advantage and tried to pass Ghiotto. The Italian defended well against the DAMS, even making contact before Latifi grabbed the initial race lead when Ghiotto locked up at Brooklands and opened the door for Latifi to pass.

Ghiotto however, with the tyres up to temperature soon began chasing down Latifi down the Hangar straight, eventually passing him for third place and the initial lead of the race.

As Ghiotto and Latifi battle away, Zhou is closing in on them, reducing the gap to the two cars as the race reached its halfway stage.

Ghiotto, Latifi and Zhou picked off Tatiana Calderon who was yet to make her stop. Sette Câmara attempted to follow suit, but ended up dueling with the Colombian driver in Sector 1. The Brazilian eventually made his way through and grabbed fifth place.

Nikita Mazepin who held the race lead with the alternative strategy made his stop on Lap 21, handing the lead to Ghiotto. The Russian came out in 12th place behind Mick Schumacher.

Sette Câmara began to eat away the gap to third place Zhou in the closing stages of the race whilst Aitken moved up to fifth place passing points leader de Vries.

Ghiotto was less than five seconds clear from Latifi and captured his first Feature Race in F2. Latifi grabbed second whilst Zhou hold on against Sette Câmara to take third place.

On the final corner, Mazepin got hit from behind by Arjun Maini in the Campos, sending the Russian into a spin on the final lap. Mazepin fell down the order to 16th place as a result.

Aitken finished the race in fifth ahead of championship leader de Vries. Louis Delétraz for Carlin ended in seventh ahead of Britain’s’ Callum Ilott, who will start the Sprint race on reverse grid pole. Nobuarhu Matsushita and Jordan King round off the points paying positions.