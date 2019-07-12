Luca Ghiotto Opens Silverstone Formula 2 Practice Fastest Overall

UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Luca Ghiotto starts the FIA Formula 2 Silverstone weekend fastest overall ahead Nicholas Latifi and team-mate Guanyu Zhou.

The Italian led majority of the second half of the session, placing a 1:39.166 as the fastest time of the session. Ghiotto’s team Zhou set the third best time and was short by less than two tenths.

Latifi in the DAMS was second, splitting the two Virtuosi cars on their home turf. The Canadian set a 1:39.281 in the later stage of the session, which was not enough to push Ghiotto off the top spot. Jack Aitken and Sérgio Sette Câmara round off the top five whilst F2 points leader Nyck de Vries ended the session in sixth.

The practice session got underway with Nobuharu Matsushita leading the train of cars out onto the Silverstone Circuit. Juan Manuel Correa set the first initial time with a 1:59.786 within the first five minutes of the sole practice session.

The American later improved to a 1:41.706 to remain on top. Sean Gelael‘s session ended in dramatic fashion within minutes after his rear wheel clashed with the Carlin of Louis Delétraz at Brooklands. The Indonesian driver launched up into the air and into a spin, damaging his rear wheel in the process. Gelael slowly returned to the pits whilst Delétraz resumed his running.

The top three in the championship soon jumped to the top of the standings with Latifi leading ahead of Sette Câmara and de Vries. Aitken soon surpassed all three drivers with a 1:40.644 ten minutes into practice.

Championship leader de Vries and Sette Câmara found more time and jumped to the top of the standings, becoming the first drivers to dip into the 1:39s. Ghiotto soon joined them with the third best time. The Italian improved his time to go fastest with a 1:39.166.

Ghiotto remained on top as the session reached near its climax, with Latifi and Aitken improving their times to break into the top three but not enough to push the Italian off the number one spot. Ghiotto’s Virtuosi team-mate Zhou jumped up to third.

As the chequered flag fell to end the session, nobody could match Ghiotto’s time as he ended the session fastest ahead of Latifi and Zhou as the teams prepare for qualifying later in the afternoon.