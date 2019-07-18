Formula 1

Mercedes’ Allison – Hamilton British GP victory a fantastic result

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Technical Director for Mercedes AMG Motorsport, James Allison, has described Lewis Hamilton‘s victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday “a fantastic result for the team”.

The Briton’s victory means that he now leads the Drivers’ Championship by 223 points, 39 ahead of his team-mate, the Finn Valtteri Bottas.

Although pleased with the result the team were able to bring home, Allison said it wasn’t an easy feat, made more difficult as a result of the Safety Car called when Antonio Giovinazzi ended up in the gravel, robbing Botttas of a chance of victory.

“This was a fantastic result for the team and a brilliant performance from our drivers and car alike.

“As a team, we were very, very strong today but that didn’t make life easy on the pit wall: our two drivers were fighting hammer and tongs in the first stint, and likely would have been for the whole race but for the intervention of the Safety Car, which fell unfortunately for Valtteri.”

Allison continued that their race performance was proof of their competitiveness, which was first evident during the long runs completed during Friday practice.

“Nonetheless, it was a fantastic end result for Lewis in his home race and a really strong drive from Valtteri.

“After the close fight in qualifying, it was gratifying to see that our race pace was strong and that we were able to repeat the competitiveness we had seen on Friday during the long runs.” he said.

Findlay Grant

Formula 1 writer for The Checkered Flag, follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5

