Mercedes To Run Special Livery At German GP To Celebrate 125 Years Of Motorsport

Mercedes AMG Motorsport will celebrate 125 years of Motorsport by running a special commemorative livery ahead of their home race at Hockenheim.

The reigning champions head into the German Grand Prix on the back of Lewis Hamilton winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, collecting a record-breaking sixth victory at his home race. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished in second place to conclude another Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Scuderia Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc.

Leading up to the German Grand Prix, Mercedes will remember the 125th anniversary of the first ever motor race take place back in 1894, where a race took place from Paris to Rouen. The winning machinery of that infamous race had an engine designed by Gottlieb Daimler, the founder of Daimler AG – who operate all Mercedes-Benz related machinery including its Formula 1 team.

Mercedes will also be the title sponsor of this year’s German Grand Prix and Mercedes Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff spoke about their upcoming home event and how Mercedes will be celebrating 125 years of Motorsport.

“This year’s race is a very special event: we’re the title sponsor of the Mercedes-Benz Großer Preis von Deutschland and the race will mark the 200th start for Mercedes in Formula One,” said Wolff. “We will also celebrate a remarkable anniversary in Hockenheim: 125 years of Motorsport.

“In 1894, the world’s first car race was held from Paris to Rouen and the winning machine had at its heart an engine manufactured to the design of Gottlieb Daimler.

“It was the start of a great motorsport tradition that continues to this day and we are incredibly proud to write the next chapter in this legacy.

“We will run a commemorative livery to pay tribute to our heritage.”

The ‘Silver Arrows’ have performed close to perfection this year, winning all but one race so far with both Hamilton and Bottas. The two have helped Mercedes create a gigantic lead in the constructors’ championship to rivals Ferrari, with a deficit of 164 points separating the two teams.

Their only non-win of the season came in Austria, where the two Mercedes struggled on track due to the hot conditions that occurred in the race. Mercedes tried to resolve their cooling issue by cutting more vents from the body work, but this didn’t resolve the issue as Bottas finished in third whilst Hamilton ended the race at the Red Bull Ring in fifth.

Wolff expects the conditions at Hockemheim to be high once again, presenting the same challenges they faced in Austria a month ago and hopes the team can deliver hard to achieve the best result possible.

“While there is much happening off track, our primary focus remains our on-track performance. The weather forecast predicts high temperatures, which were extremely challenging for us in Austria, so we must stay vigilant.

“Like Spielberg, Hockenheim is also a relatively short circuit, which will close the gaps between different teams. We will stay humble and work hard to achieve the best possible result.”