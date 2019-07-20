Mexico GP Future Talks Looks Positive, But No Decision Yet – Sergio Pérez

Racing Point Formula 1 Team driver Sergio Pérez says the Mexican Grand Prix needs to be on the Formula 1 calendar beyond 2019, but admits that the future over a potential deal is looking positive.

The Mexican Grand Prix at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez contract to host a F1 runs at the end of the 2019 season, with this year’s edition taking place on the 27th October.

The future for the Grand Prix within North America was placed in doubt at the beginning of the season when government funding for the race was cut, leaving the organisers scrambling to find a way save the Grands Prix future within F1.

F1’s owner Liberty Media has confirmed that they’ll be 21 races on the Formula 1 calendar for 2020, with the introduction of the Vietnam Grand Prix and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

That’ll mean two existing races will miss out and with three races on the current F1 calendar whose contract run this year, either Mexico, the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya or the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim could lose out.

Pérez spoke on a special selected media round table session, which included The Checkered Flag, about the future of his home race in Mexico, following news prior about Silverstone‘s contract extension until 2024.

“Racing at home is the biggest thing that has happened to me. You feel the crowd, you feel the people cheering you, supporting you, that’s something that means a lot,” said Pérez

“Going forwards, there’s a contract for this year far as I know so we are racing there in the year but for the future, there’s still no decisions going on. It’s looking positive but you know in Formula 1 until the deal is signed, anything can happen.

The Mexican has been fortunate enough to have a home race since 2015 and every year, the venue has won ‘The Best Promoter’ award four times by the FIA.

But the lack of financial support in 2019 has left the venue’s future looking bleak and could see the end of the Grand Prix after its fifth hosting since its return to the sport if a deal hasn’t been struck.

When asked whether himself could be involved in order to save the event, Perez said that all he can do is influence the fans into attending the races, believing the circuit and Grand Prix needs to be on the calendar.

“No. I try to push it in a way with the fans. They’re supporting me, liking me and liking Formula 1 is no doubt important in Mexico.

“The Mexican race has won four times in a row ‘The best Grand Prix of the season’ so, it is a fantastic place. We need Mexico on the calendar.