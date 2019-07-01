Mick Schumacher To Drive Father’s Title-Winning Ferrari At German Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher will step into the cockpit of his father Michael Schumacher‘s 2004 championship winning Scuderia Ferrari F2004 at the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring.

The son of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion will appear at the German Grand Prix on the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, behind the cockpit of Ferrari’s title-winning car from the 2004 Season. The F2004 is infamous for winning 15 races in 2004, 13 of them coming from Michael as he accomplished a record-breaking seventh world title.

Mick, who races in FIA Formula 2 with Prema Racing, will return to Hockenheim for the first time since winning the 2018 FIA European Formula 3 Championship and will be part of a historical celebration act that will take place before qualifying and the drivers’ parade for the Grand Prix. Mick previously performed a demonstration at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix, where he drove his father’s Benetton Ford B194, the car Michael took his first world championship in 1994.

The opportunity from Mick to drive the F2004 around the German circuit, a location where his father won at four times, will allow the twenty-year old to soak in the German passion and support in the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Mick says the chance to drive his father’s car around his home circuit will be mega and is happy to have the chance to pilot one of F1’s most successful cars.

“I think it’s mega driving this car in Hockenheim,” said Schumacher.

“The last time I was on this track was when I celebrated my Formula 3 championship title, and now I’ll be able to drive one of the strongest cars in Formula 1 history there – a big grin creeps into my face.

“All motorsport crazy people can look forward to a very special and wonderfully loud moment.”

Ross Brawn, the genius behind the F2004 alongside Rory Byrne and winning multiple titles with Michael at Benetton and Ferrari, says to see Michael’s son drive one of his cars will be an emotional moment.

“It will be an emotional moment seeing Mick at the wheel of a car linked to so many great memories,” commented Brawn.

“The F2004 was a fantastic car, which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period, which was the result of all the hard work from an amazing group of people and Michael Schumacher, a supremely talented driver.

“I’m sure that all the fans at Hockenheim will be pleased to see it roaring around the track again, especially with Mick in the cockpit.

“One of the requests we get most often from fans is to see the cars that wrote F1 history back on track, so this demonstration run at Hockenheim will be truly unmissable.”

Mick’s season F2 started promisingly with points from his debut weekend, as well as earning reverse grid pole at Bahrain. However, the German then failed to score in three consecutive rounds.

But his streak ended with an incredible comeback drive from eighteenth place, to finish fourth in the Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring, less than half a second away from third place and championship leader Nyck de Vries.