Racing Point Unveil F1 Esports Squad; Marcel Kiefer Stays For Second Season

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team have revealed their two drivers for the upcoming 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series.

Ahead of the 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Racing Point announced Marcel Kiefer and Daniele Hadid as the first two drivers to join their squad for the 2019 Season

Kiefer, who provided the team strong results throughout the 2018 Season, leading to a fifth place finish in the drivers’ championship remains as the only driver from last year to retain a seat. Team-mates Fabrizio Donoso Delgado and Mads Soerensen have been released ahead of the 2019 Season.

Joining the team for 2019 is Italian Daniele Hadid. Hadid joins the series for the first time after impressive result and runs in the Apex Online Racing league series. Both Hadid and Kiefer have moved in together in Silverstone so they can train and prepare for the rounds for the 2019 championship.

Kiefer is pleased to finally announce his plans for the F1 Esports Series, remaining with the Silverstone based team for 2019 and says having Hadid as a team-mate is a great experience already.

“It’s great to finally confirm I am back racing with the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team, said Kiefer. “They have given me all the tools to improve as a driver compared to last year.

“The full-time training schedule is intense, but I see improvements daily. Having Daniele as a teammate and housemate is a great experience – we are bringing a little bit of Germany and Italy to a very famous British location!”

Ahead of his commitments for the 2019 F1 Esports Series, Hadid has taken a sabbatical from his families’ watch-repair business in order to move nearer to the team’s base at Silverstone.

“SportPesa Racing Point F1 Esports Team has shown significant commitment by choosing me over more established and experienced drivers from last year’s series,” commented Hadid.

“They have been doing their homework and scouting talent since the end of last year and I’m proud to have been chosen. To reflect their commitment, I am more than happy to put my life on hold and move to Silverstone to focus solely on getting the best results for the team.”

The 2018 F1 Esports Series saw an introduction of teams competing in the series. Racing Point, who were known as HYPE Energy eForce India last year were the first team to unveil their line-up, which included Kiefer.

After a year where teams have learned how the Esports scene works, teams have now increase their interest and operations, with the signings of team managers and increase employment within the Esports department.

CEO and Team principal of SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team Otmar Szafnauer says after a year of learning the Esports platform, they’ve made an increase focus on the sport for 2019.

“After a year of learning about Esports, we have decided to make a bigger commitment for 2019 by bringing the drivers closer to our base at Silverstone. Marcel impressed us with his professional approach last year and we know he has the talent to win races,” said Szafnauer .

“His teammate, Daniele, shares the same speed and has made some big sacrifices to be part of our programme. Together they make a strong pairing which I’m confident will help us compete at the sharp end of the Esports grid.”