Raghunathan Says He’s Learned From His Mistakes That Led To F2 Race Ban

MP Motorsport‘s Mahaveer Raghunathan says he has learned from his mistakes that led to his race ban in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Raghunathan missed the Austria round of the F2 championship after obtaining nine penalty points in the Feature race at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Indian-Dutch driver was founded to infringe Virtual Safety Car rules three times in the race, resulting in three penalty points for each incident.

Red Bull protegee Patricio O’Ward replaced Raghunathan at the Red Bull Ring for the round, producing a decent result in his first ever outing in the series and in Europe.

But with his ban expired, Raghunathan will return to Formula 2 with MP Motorsport by racing at Silverstone this weekend.

When speaking to The Checkered Flag exclusively, Raghunathan said that he has found life settling into the series very hard, but has aimed to make an improvement before the final round in Abu Dhabi.

“Until now it has been very hard,” said Raghunatha. “So I need to improve. I hope to start from now and do it. Hope to turn things around until the end of the season.

“[The] less track time so I get up to speed too late. That’s the main issue. That’s the thing I need to improve. Get up to speed more quickly so I can go on from there.

“The team is helping me a lot and it is really good so I hope I can go up from there. In Practice you don’t get many laps, in Quali you have to deliver immediately so I need to be spot on. I need to do it immediately so that’s the most easy part. It’s more difficult for me other than manage the tyres, it is more being spot on.

When asked whether MP Motorsport has helped him improve his speed and stability within in the series, the twenty-year old said:“Massively.

“They’re a really nice team, they have good information from Jordan (King) to compare the data. The engineers are really good.

Raghunathan’s ban is the first time F2 had to deliver such punishment since Santino Ferrucci‘s actions at Silverstone a year ago. The American was handed a race ban for deliberately crashing into then Trident team-mate Arjun Maini and found to have traveled to the F1 pits with one glove and a mobile phone. Trident terminated his contract after the banned was handed.

After missing the round in Austria, Raghunathan has said that he has learned from his mistakes and aims to respect the rules more as the season goes on.

‘”I’ve learned from it so next time I’ll respect the rules more. I made mistakes but I hope to learn from it.

The Silverstone Circuit will mark the seventh round of the F2 Series in 2019, a home race for three of the teams and drivers. Raghunathan says he likes the configuration of the British circuit due to its high speed corners.

“I like the circuit a lot. Its fast high speed corners so I like them a lot. I hope to have a good weekend here,” commented Raghunathan.

“In Formula 3 I drove here so I know the track well. I practiced on the sim in the work shop.