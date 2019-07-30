Ralph Boschung Listed For Formula 2 Return With Trident At Hungary

Ralph Boschung has been listed for a return to the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Trident in Hungary, having initially called time to the series after financial troubles meant he missed Austria and Great Britain.

The Swiss driver started the 2019 season racing with the Italian team, after impressing them in pre-season testing. But Boschung’s status in F2 in the early stages of the year was under pressure due to tight finances, meaning he was able to confirm to race at the last minute.

After France, Boschung announced that due to financial reasons, he won’t race in Formula 2 for the remainder of the season. The vacant seat has left Trident fielding Ryan Tveter and Dorian Boccolacci, who originally started the season racing with Campos before he lost his seat due to lack of finances, for the last two rounds.

Boschung is currently in his third season in Formula 2, but the Swiss driver has never finished a full-season due to financial struggles. He currently lies eighteenth in the drivers’ championship, with only three points to his name.

Ahead of the eighth round at Hungary, Boschung was listed in the Formula 2 entry list with Trident alongside team-mate Giuliano Alesi, marking a return for the twenty-one year old to the series. It is unknown how long the Swiss driver will be planning to race with the Italian team as the summer break approaches.

Furthermore, Arjun Maini has been listed on the F2 entry list to continue racing with Campos, extending his initial two-race deal with the Spanish squad. The Indian driver was a stand-in replacement for Boccolacci, who won’t return to the series for Budapest, having raced with Trident for Silverstone.