Renault Team Truck Involved In Motorway Accident In Hungary; Driver Conscious

A Renault F1 Team truck was involved in a traffic accident on the Hungarian motorway whilst on their way to Budapest for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A day after the German Grand Prix, social media posts emerge of one of Renault’s trucks containing equipment for the upcoming Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was involved in an accident within the M1 Hungarian motorway near Gyor. The truck crashed through the barrier and into the bushes outside of the highway.

Renault released a statement confirming the accident, stating that the driver involved had respected regulations. The driver is conscious and hasn’t picked up any major injuries, but has been taken to the local hospital for pre-cautionary checks.

“We confirm that a Team truck was in an accident on the M1 in Hungary, near Gyor,” said Renault in their statement online.

“The driver, who was driving within the respected regulations, is conscious and has not suffered serious injury. He’s been transported to hospital for further checks. No other vehicles were involved.”

Renault haven’t confirmed the extend of the damage to the truck and the equipment, but social media images indicate that the truck was successfully extracted from the scene of the accident.