Sebastian Vettel Enjoyed ‘Lottery’ Style Home Race At Hockenheim

Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel enjoyed his comeback drive to second place at his home race at the German Grand Prix, describing the race as a ‘lottery’.

The German endured a horrible Qualifying session on Saturday when an airflow within the turbo meant he was forced to start the race from last place. But in the changing conditions throughout the race, Vettel was able to keep his car out of trouble and not replicate the nightmares of last year, when he crashed out of the race whilst leading.

Vettel made up places at the start of the race and found himself into the points when the cross over to the slick tyres began to arrive. But the German struggled with the old intermediates on, but managed to keep his car under control in the race.

Whilst majority of Vettel’s rivals slipped in the conditions, including Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, the German managed to maintain a points paying position until the last safety car, when Vettel made a charge towards a podium finish.

Vettel describes the race as a ‘lottery’, but admitted that the race was tough during the intermediate stage when he found it a challenge to find a rhythm with the high degraded tyre.

“That was quite a race,” said Vettel. “I enjoyed it even though it was a tricky race, something of a lottery. It was a very long one and I don’t even remember all of it.

“It was very tough at times, especially on the intermediates in the slippery conditions. I made up a lot of ground immediately after the start and in the first couple of laps, even though it was difficult to see.

“After that, it was quite hard to get into a rhythm as I did not feel so comfortable on the intermediates and their degradation was quite high. It was hard to tell if the lack of grip was because of the track being greasy or because the tyres were going off.”

In the last stages of the race, Vettel was able to use the Ferrari’s pace to his advantage and pass the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr., Lance Stroll and Daniil Kvyat to claim second place, his best result around Hockenheim.

Vettel felt he made up ground the most when the track began to dry, as he felt more comfortable with the slicks tyres and didn’t get caught out when making on-track decisions during the race.

“To be honest in these kind of races you can’t count on anything until the last couple of laps. I think I was about P8 when the last safety car came out,” continued Vettel.

“There are so many decisions to make, but overall we stayed on track and in the race. In mixed conditions when it was starting to dry on the slicks I felt comfortable and that’s when we made up the most ground.”