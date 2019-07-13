SportPesa To Raise Money With Racing Point For Every Position Gained

Racing Point F1 Team have announced a new fundraising initiative with title sponsor SportPesa, that will see them donate £1000 for every place gained by Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll in the race from their grid position.

The SportPesa Grid That Gives from SportPesa builds on from the partnership with the Silverstone based team and Breast Cancer Care, where the team raised over £212,000 since 2017.

As part of the new initiative, SportPesa will donate £1000 for every time the Racing Point drivers of Pérez and Stroll gain a place from their starting position.

The money raised already has gone on to help the charity fund support to people affected by breast cancer in the UK.

Racing Point CEO and Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer says it’s great that title sponsor SportPesa is joining in to help raise awareness and funds with Breast Cancer Care.

“We are proud of the work that has been done through our partnership with Breast Cancer Care, and it’s great to see SportPesa joining our efforts to raise further awareness and funds,” said Szafnauer.

“The work of this charity makes a real difference to those people affected by breast cancer and with SportPesa’s commitment we will surpass the £250,000 fundraising target we set two years ago.

“SportPesa’s idea adds some fun to proceedings and is a wonderful way to combine our performance on track with raising money for such an important cause.”

The imitative launched at the British Grand Prix continues the work committed by Breast Cancer Care, with SportPesa pledging a minimum donation of £50,000 through SportPesa Grid That Gives. This donation will not be capped by the end of the 2019 Formula 1 Season.

This means the team will guarantee to surpass its target of £250,000 by the end of the 2020 Season.

“SportPesa is delighted to support Breast Cancer Care and the important work the charity undertakes in the UK,” commented Mark McGuiness, SportPesa UK Operations Director.

Supporting and investing in the communities in which we operate is one of our core values; breast cancer impacts so many lives, both directly and indirectly, so this is a partnership we all feel very strongly about.

Together with the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, we hope to be able raise a significant amount of money for Breast Cancer Care and contribute to the charity’s vital research and support.”