Tough Austrian GP needs to be a blip for Renault F1 – Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo hopes that a poor Austrian Grand Prix will only prove to be a temporary loss of form for the Renault F1 Team in its fight for fourth place.

Ricciardo and team-mate Nico Hülkenberg failed to recover from a low-scoring French Grand Prix, compounded by Ricciardo dropping out the points with two post-race penalties, at the Red Bull Ring – finishing twelfth and thirteenth respectively.

Prior to the French and Austrian races, Renault scored 14 points in Canada and started on the second row through Ricciardo – but the team finds itself trailing the in-form McLaren F1 Team by 20 points.

The Austrian weekend also saw worrying oscillations of the rear wing on both cars while the DRS system was active in Free Practice, unbeknownst to Ricciardo and Hülkenberg until after the session.

“Obviously, Austria did not go to plan,” Ricciardo said.

“We had been on a nice run of form before that and the aim is to get back to that at Silverstone.

“We’ll be putting in the hard work and I’m confident we’ll have a good weekend.”

Ricciardo said that Silverstone holds “special” memories for him, as it was the site of his Formula 1 debut with now defunct backmarkers HRT in 2011.

The Australian has finished in the top five in each of the last three British Grands Prix, making it a race he approaches in an “excited” manner.

He echoed Hülkenberg’s sentiments in enjoying the high-speed nature and hopes to use the recently upgraded Renault package to his advantage.

“I’ve always loved Silverstone, it’s a pretty epic track. It just has this nice flow to it, it’s all very high-speed and a great venue for Formula 1,” Ricciardo added.

“You get a real buzz on every lap as there’s a lot of brave corners to get right.

“The British Grand Prix is a race I always get very excited about – the British fans are amongst the most passionate and that creates a really cool, electric atmosphere.”