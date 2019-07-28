Verstappen Claims Victory In Thrilling German GP; Vettel and Kvyat Completes Podium

Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen completed an excellent drive in the mixed conditions at the German Grand Prix to take his seventh win in Formula 1, whilst his main rivals faltered during an action-packed race.

Verstappen was able to keep his nose clean during the changeable conditions, grabbing the lead of the race when Lewis Hamilton crashed under safety car conditions. Scuderia Ferrari‘s Sebastian Vettel completed an awesome comeback drive from last place to get second in front of his home fans.

Third place fell into the hands of Toro Rosso Honda‘s Daniil Kvyat, who gambled on the dry tyres at the right time and gained places to claim the team’s first podium since Vettel’s win at the Italian Grand Prix in 2008. The Russian captured his first podium in F1 since the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix.

The race proved to be a thriller throughout as the conditions changed and multiple drivers crashing out of the race whilst in vital positions. Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg and Hamilton made contact with the barriers during the race as they were caught out in the wet conditions whilst on course for a decent result.

It all began under wet conditions for the first time over the weekend and the 2019 Formula 1 Season, providing much intensity before the race as the teams go in the race in the unknown.

All the cars started the race on the wet weather tyres as the race started behind the safety car on the formation lap with three more laps completed before the FIA applied the new regulations of a standing start after a safety car start.

The 64-lap race began with the Red Bull cars getting away poorly whilst Kimi Räikkönen benefited to take third place. Vettel from last place made up six places within five corners on the opening lap. The two Mercedes cars pulled ahead with Hamilton first ahead of Bottas, whilst Verstappen made his way past Räikkönen for third.

Racing Point‘s Sergio Pérez lost the rear of his car at Turn 10 and crashed into the wall, resulting in a safety car and majority of the field making a stop for intermediate tyres. Hamilton retained the lead whilst Kevin Magnussen gambled to stay on the wets and jumped the drivers who pitted.

The race resumed on Lap 5 with Hamilton in the lead whilst Magnussen quickly got swallowed up by the intermediate runners on the restart, dropping down to fourth as a result. Further wet runners of Stroll and Lando Norris lost further pace and positions as the race resumed. Vettel managed to make up more positions in the opening ten laps, breaking into the points.

Leclerc nearly lost control of his car when he went wide at the penultimate corner, going onto the slippery drag strip and losing the rear end of his Ferrari. The Monegasque driver managed to keep his car facing in the right direction and resumed running in fourth place.

On Lap 15, blooms of smoke erupted from Daniel Ricciardo‘s Renault, retiring from the race as a result. The Virtual Safety Car was deployed as the marshals cleared away the stranded Renault on track.

With the VSC out, Leclerc and Hülkenberg dived into the pits for a new set of intermediate tyres and came out on track just as the VSC ended.

Verstappen began closing the gap on second place Bottas in the run towards the hairpin, but the Dutch driver lost the rear of his car and lost time to the Mercedes. Leclerc on fresh inters began producing incredible pace and began eating away the gap towards the top three.

Magnussen down the pecking order became the first driver to make a stop for slick tyres, putting on a set of Soft tyres on Lap 22. Vettel in ninth place soon followed two laps later, coming out in eleventh place. The dry tyres proved to be the right call as they produced quick times, causing a chain reaction of drivers to pit for the slicks.

Verstappen dived into the pits for medium tyres, but struggled to get the tyres up to temperature. In the Motor dome, Verstappen spun and lost time to Bottas, who pitted for Mediums tyres as well. Norris and Stroll went off track to cause a second VSC. Norris retired with a mechanical issue.

Just as the VSC ended, Leclerc on the slick tyres lost control of his car and crashed into the wall at Turn 15, retiring from the race as a result. For the second year in a row, a Ferrari has crashed out from the race within the Motor Dome.

A second safety car came out to remove to remove the Ferrari away, but Hamilton understeered at the scene of the accident and crashed into the barrier, damaging his front wing. The race leader dived into the pits, but skipped the pit entrance bollard and catching his Mercedes team by surprise. Hamilton was given a five second penalty for entering the pits on the wrong side.

The team scrambled to fit intermediates on and fix his front wing, losing time and demoting him to fifth place. Verstappen takes over the lead of the race ahead of Hülkenberg, Bottas, Alexander Albon and Hamilton.

The safety car came in on Lap 34 as Verstappen pulled away into the lead ahead of Renault of Hülkenberg. Bottas soon managed to find his way past the Renault on Lap 37 for second place whilst Hamilton captured fourth place by overtaking Toro Rosso’s Albon at the hairpin.

Hülkenberg lost fourth place when he went wide at the penultimate corner, going onto the drag strip and lost grip with his Renault. The German crashed into the barrier and retired from his home race for the first time. Another safety car came out as Verstappen pitted in for new intermediate tyres, but kept hold of the race lead.

Stroll gambled on a new set of dry tyres behind the safety car, whilst the rest of the field stuck with the intermediate tyres. Verstappen resumed the race on Lap 46 ahead of the both Mercedes drivers. Hamilton lost ground on his team-mate at the restart, leaving him venerable to Albon, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz Jr. for third place at the hair pin.

All the drivers excluding Stroll and Kvyat made the switch to slicks, allowing the Racing Point and Toro Rosso to take the lead of the race. Verstappen came into the pits for new tyres and came out in second place, but quickly passed Stroll for the lead. Kvyat in the Toro Rosso was able to benefit from the switch and found himself in third and produce fastest laps.

Hamilton served his five second penalty in his pit stop, demoting himself out of the points with twelve place. Kvyat caught up to Stroll for second place, using the DRS down the main straight to pass the Canadian driver. Hamilton spun at Turn 1, but managed to keep his car out of the barrier. The Brit pitted for new tyres, dropping him to fifteenth place.

Mercedes’ nightmare resumed as Bottas chased down Stroll for a podium place, but replicated the same error Hamilton suffered but crashed into the barrier, retiring from the race on Lap 57. A final safety car came out with seven laps to go.

The final safety car ended at the end of Lap 59 as Verstappen resumed the lead of the race ahead of Kvyat, Stroll, Sainz and Vettel. Vettel made the move on Sainz at the hairpin for fourth place, starting his hunt for a podium place. The German made up to second place by passing Stroll and Kvyat in the final three laps, concluding his dramatic comeback drive after starting from last place.

But the chequered flag fell for Verstappen in an epic German Grand Prix, capturing his second win of the 2019 season. Vettel grabbed a home podium finish with second, whilst Kvyat captured an unbelievable result for Toro Rosso with third place.

Stroll managed to make use of the gamble, but missed out on the podium position with fourth place ahead of McLaren’s Sainz. Albon in his first ever wet race in F1 ended in sixth place ahead of both Alfa Romeo Racing cars of Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The two Haas F1 Team cars made contact with each other again in the final stages of the race, but Romain Grosjean and Magnussen were able to bring home the final points in the race. Hamilton ended his disappointing afternoon with eleventh place ahead of both Williams Racing cars of Robert Kubica and George Russell.