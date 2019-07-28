Verstappen Feels Great To Come Out On Top In ‘One Of My Most Difficult Races’

Max Verstappen hails his German Grand Prix victory as one of the most difficult races he has ever competed in, but feels great to have come out on top in the mixed conditions.

Verstappen was able to keep his nose clean throughout the race as his rivals faltered during the race, tripping in the wet parts of the track around the Hockenheim circuit.

The Red Bull Racing driver’s race started on the back foot with a poor start, but the Dutch man soon made up lost ground and were behind the Mercedes AMG Motorsport duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen spun when he made the switch to the slick tyres, but was able to keep his car going unlike Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg and Bottas, who faced the barriers and ended their race.

He grabbed the lead of the race after Hamilton crashed by going wide at Turn 15, going onto the drag strip of the circuit and crashing into the wall. He resumed running, but the damage on his front wing and Mercedes’ slow stop helped the Red Bull captured the lead.

Reflecting on an action-packed Grand Prix, Verstappen says to come out on top in an epic race feels amazing, despite the slow start and the 360 spin during the race.

“To come out on top after a race like that is amazing and for the Team to win for the second time this year with Honda is incredible,” said Verstappen.

“I don’t know exactly what happened at the start but it seemed that everyone on the right side of the grid had a bad getaway and low grip. I had a particularly poor start when I released the clutch but stayed calm and followed the Mercedes cars closely.

“It was hard to pass due to the dirty air and the tyres started to struggle as the track dried. From there onwards we always made the right decisions. Even though the first slick tyre was maybe a bit hard and I had a few moments, with a 360 spin, I luckily kept going.

“Once I was back on the Intermediates and in the lead I was able to control the race and really show the pace of the car. Once you are ahead you can take a few less risks and everything feels a bit nicer.”

The conditions proved to be a challenge for the drivers as they were changing throughout the race, keeping the drivers on their feet as multiple pit stops and safety cars provided incredible racing throughout.

Red Bull made five pit stops on Verstappen throughout the race, but the calls from the team were right as he came out on top to achieve his seventh race victory in F1.

Having been named as a wet weather master since his breakout performance at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen admits that Germany has been one of his most difficult races

“The conditions were very tricky and it was all about survival. It was definitely not an easy race and very tricky with the changing conditions,”

“The Team made all the right calls. They were giving me the right information and keeping an eye on all the other teams and sector times. They were really on top of things and everyone worked so well together.

“It has been one of my most difficult races and it is great to come out on top. For sure I enjoy driving in the wet but also you need a good car for that.

“You can find a bit of pace in yourself but today we had both things right and I’m very happy with the result. The orange fans were standing up, especially when I was in the lead which was also amazing to see. A big thank you to the whole Team and it has been a crazy but amazing Sunday.”