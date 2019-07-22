Verstappen Predicts Warm Conditions And Heavy Dutch Turnout For German GP

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen predicts the German Grand Prix will feature warm weather conditions once again and expects a lot of Dutch supporters to turn up for the weekend at Hockenheim.

The Dutch driver heads into Germany coming off a fifth place finish at the British Grand Prix, a result where Verstappen managed to recover after suffering a hit from Sebastian Vettel during the race.

The Scuderia Ferrari driver crashed into the back of Verstappen at Vale, when he attempted to re-pass the Red Bull after Verstappen overtook him around the outside at Stowe. Verstappen was able to resume running and suffered little damage from the rear of his car, despite being launched up in the air by a kerb after the hit from the German.

Throughout the British Grand Prix, Verstappen engaged in a thrilling and epic battle with Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari. The two squabbled for position throughout before Leclerc eventually won the battle that led to a third place finish.

The two dueled with each other in the previous race in Austria, with the stakes even higher as both drivers were gunning for the race win. Verstappen completed a titanic fightback to pass Leclerc with three laps to spare, with the Dutch fans in attendance going crazy when he passed the Monegasque driver at Turn 3.

With the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim next, Verstappen expects the weekend to be filled with Dutch supporters again as the short trip from the Netherlands to Germany, makes it one of the popular venues to cheer on Verstappen.

“I like the German Grand Prix and there are always lots of Dutch fans to support us at Hockenheim as it’s not far to travel,” said Verstappen.

“The stadium section is very cool as you enter into a fast corner and then a banked corner with only a small area of run-off. There is quite a bit of time to be gained through the last few corners if you get the right flow onto the straight.“

Verstappen’s first win of the 2019 Formula 1 Season in Austria came in hot conditions, which turned out to be a benefit for Red Bull and Verstappen in their late charge towards the win.

Heading into the weekend, weather forecasts predict that hot conditions above 29 degrees throughout the weekend, with even a potential for rain showers on Saturday for the final practice session and qualifying.

But Verstappen says he believes that the weather will be warm once again, which in return will provide a challenge

“I think it’s going to be a warm weekend again which is always more challenging and more fun.

“We’re on a good run with the car and improving every weekend, so I can’t wait to get started again.”