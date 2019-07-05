Williams Heritage announce Goodwood Festival of Speed Line Up

Williams Heritage have revealed that the they will be in attendance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The iconic FW08C, FW19 and also the Brabham BT26 will be driven up the world-famous hill climb course, and also be on static display at the Williams Heritage stand. The FW25, as well as a current Williams Racing car will also be on show.

As a celebration of Frank Williams 50 years as Team Principal, bodywork has been recreated in the same dark blue colour of Williams’ first Formula 1 car, Chassis 1. It has been built using the BT26 Chassis 4 as a guide, as part of a partnership between Williams Heritage and the ROFGO collection. Driven to victory at the 1969 German Grand Prix by Jacky Powered by the Ford Cosworth DFV engine, it is displayed in its 1969 Monaco Grand Prix specification, where it finished in second, piloted by the British driver Piers Courage.

The FW19 incorporated what was considered at the time to be ground-breaking engineering, with Jacques Villeneuve qualifying 2.1 seconds faster than the competition at the opening race of the season in Australia, eventually helping the team to clinch a ninth Constructors’ World Championship.

The FW8C also enjoyed success, with the team finishing fourth in that year’s Constructors’ Championship. The cars, which were driven by the Finn Keke Rosberg and the Frenchman Jacques Laffite, featured a newly-designed six-speed gearbox and aluminium honeycomb chassis.

Jonathan Williams, Head of Williams Heritage, said: “The Goodwood Festival of Speed is a special event which I thoroughly look forward to each year, and this year is no exception. It will be a spectacle for the crowd to see the FW08C, FW19 and the Brabham BT26 take to the hill.”

“Away from the Williams Heritage stand, it is great to see the FW14B-08 at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale from a privateer collection.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to the new owner of FW14B-08 should they wish to visit our facilities in Oxfordshire. We can assist them with all aspects of running and managing the car, by the same skilled workforce who built and ran it in period.”