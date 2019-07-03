World’s Fastest Gamer Esports Series Returns With Aston Martin Race Seat The Top Prize

The World’s Fastest Gamer Esports Series will return for a second season, with the top prize being a year’s worth race seat with Aston Martin‘s R-Motorsport at some of the world’s iconic circuits.

The Esports series that saw Season 1 winner and McLaren F1 Team simulator driver Rudy Van Buren is back and with new partnerships with some of the leading Esports and Motorsport teams, presenting a new range of prizes for the winner of Season 2.

The winner of the WFG Season 2 will become a professional race driver with R-Motorsport, Aston Martin’s strategic partner, at worldwide circuits such as Monza, Paul Ricard, Brands Hatch and the Daytona 24 Hours.

Eight finalists have been selected from the biggest Esports championships in 2019, with a further two to qualify through a wildcard phase in the coming weeks with Gear.Club on mobile platforms and on rFactor 2.

The finalists will head to the UK to showcase their gaming skills and on-track knowledge, before the final six will be invited to R-Motorsport’s base in Switzerland in an intense four-day programme. The last two drivers will head to the DTM Finale at the Hockenheimring, where the two will go head-to-head with an on-track shootout for the grand prize.

Founder of WFG and Corp President of Millennial Esports, Darren Cox believes the series has the potential to unleash a new talent in Motorsport through the arts of Esports, with WFG being the bridge from virtual to real-life racing.

“World’s Fastest Gamer is back with the biggest prize in the industry and it will be won by the most talented gamer, not the driver with the biggest budget,” said Cox.

“Esports racing has grown significantly since our first project more than ten years ago, but still there is a huge talent pool out there, undiscovered. WFG is the bridge between the virtual and real worlds for gamers, drivers and fans and we will again provide unparalleled access to both sides of our sport through all available digital and broadcast platforms.”

Throughout the finals, the series will have a judging panel that will feature Season 1 winner Van Buren on board, as well as Monaco Grand Prix winner and two-time Indy500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya.

“I have raced online for several years and use simulators to this day to stay sharp,” said Montoya.

“I know that there is huge talent in the virtual world because I was regularly beaten by gamers when I raced against them! I know the skills between real and virtual are completely transferable, so my job on WFG is to make sure these gamers are hungry and perform under the pressure I intend to put them under.”

R-Motorsport was formed in 2014 and has gone on to become one of the top GT and touring car teams. In 2019, R-Motorsport made the jump into the German DTM series for the first as Aston Martin join the series with Audi and BMW.

Co-owner and Team Principal of R-Motorsport, Florian Kamelger says the partnership with Cox’s Millennial Esports team for WFG puts a foot in the door in the virtual racing industry and market.

“In our short history R-Motorsport have had great success and impact on track with Aston Martin,” commented Kamelger.

“With Darren’s team at Millennial Esports we now have a foot in the virtual world that provides our partners with a new platform within Motorsport.

“To see the transformation of the World’s Fastest Gamer into professional racing drivers in our fleet of Aston Martins will be another step in establishing R-Motorsport as one of the leading entities in international Motorsport.”

Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer followed up saying the project shows an interest within Aston Martin and feels confident that collaborating with the Esports project will be successful.

“We are pleased to see that Millennial Esports has engaged with our partners R-Motorsport on the biggest esports racing competition globally – World’s Fastest Gamer,” said Palmer.

“This project shows the increasing interest in Aston Martin in the real and virtual world and I am confident that this will catapult our brand to leaders in the burgeoning esports space. Aston Martin has had great success in using real-world motorsport as a key marketing tool across the globe from Formula 1 to Le Mans and Nurburgring. We wish Millennial Esports and R-Motorsport the same success in the virtual world.”