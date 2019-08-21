Albon/Gasly Red Bull Swap Will Be Added in F1 2019 Game After Summer Break

The switch between Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly at Red Bull Racing and Toro Rosso Honda will occur in Codemasters‘ F1 2019 Game, with the patch set to be added after the summer break.

Red Bull’s shocking announcement that they’ll switch Gasly and Albon around for the last nine races of the 2019 Formula 1 Season has taken the summer break by storm. The switch by Red Bull is their second mid-season change in recent years, having done the same in dropping Daniil Kvyat in favour of Max Verstappen.

The switch will help decide which driver will get the second seat at Red Bull for 2020 between Gasly, Albon and Kvyat. Gasly in his 12 races at Red Bull couldn’t match Verstappen’s results, with his best result of fourth place compared to Verstappen’s two wins at Austria and Germany.

Albon in only his rookie season will have nine races to impress the bosses at Red Bull in keeping the seat at the team for the foreseeable future. The move has rounded off an up and down rollercoaster for the Thai-anglo driver who went from no-drive in Formula 2 to driving one of the top three teams in a space of 18 months.

The official F1 game by Codemasters released this year’s edition of the F1 game early – the earliest they’ve ever released an F1 game, in a bid to regularly update the game as the season progresses on the cars. The switch by Red Bull has put the developers in a unique position where the game isn’t matched to real-life F1 with the drivers still in their positions prior to the Belgian Grand Prix.

Codemasters were in a similar position before back in 2016 when the Kvyat/Verstappen switch occurred. The F1 2016 Game, released in August 2016, featured the move at Red Bull and Toro Rosso, but not the change at happened at Manor Racing with Rio Haryanto and Esteban Ocon.

Haryanto lost his drive prior to the Belgian Grand Prix and was replaced by Ocon for the remainder of the season, but Codemasters never got to change the driver line-up after the game was released.

However, Codemasters has stated in their latest patch notes that they will address the Gasly and Albon switch, after fans requested on what will happen in the game’s cycle and development.

“A lot of you are asking about the Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon switch and whether we’ll implement this in-game,” said in Codemasters’ latest patch notes for F1 2019 Game.

“We are planning on making the changes as soon as possible and we’ll be working with Red Bull and Toro Rosso on this once they return from the summer shutdown.”

Codemasters will work with Red Bull and Toro Rosso accordingly to accurately design the correct avatars, helmets, race suits and liveries on both cars for both drivers.

It is unknown when Codemasters will release this patch, with plans to release the 2019 FIA Formula 2 championship set in September, as well as further updates to fix bugs and glitches.