Alice Powell Secures IMSA Drive Following W Series Victory

Alice Powell has landed a drive in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, set to make her debut at the Virginia International Raceway following on from her success in the W Series.

The twenty-six year old will race with the Heinricher Racing alongside Katherine Legge in the No. 57 Caterpillar Acura NSX GT3. The drive will mark Powell’s first entry into the IMSA championship.

Powell rounded off the inaugural W Series with a win at her home race at Brands Hatch, securing her third place in the championship behind champion Jamie Chadwick and Beitske Visser. Powell also collected podium finishes at Hockenheim, Zolder and Assen.

Her appearance in the all-female championship marked the first time Powell competed in racing for five years, being out of the racing scene after her stints in the GP3 Series. She made a cameo appearance in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2018, where she finished fifth overall before committing to re-launching her racing career with the W Series.

Following on from her success at Brands Hatch and wrapping up third place in the series, Powell confirmed that she secured a drive in America, with the announcement that she’ll be partnered alongside fellow female driver Legge with Heinricher Racing.

“I am very excited to be joining Heinricher Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” said Powell.

“This is such a successful and well-respected team. I am looking forward to working with them and settling into driving the Acura NSX GT3.

“It will be my first time racing in the States and only the second endurance race of my career, so I am very keen to experience VIR.”

Legge currently lies ninth overall in the GTD class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship after facing a challenging start to the season. At Virginia last year, Legge secured a podium finish in her class. She looks forward to welcoming her new team-mate for the race on the 25th August.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Alice. She is a well-respected driver and just won her latest race,” commented Legge.

“We’ll all help her get even more comfortable with the Acura NSX so her speed translates to sports car racing. And, being a fellow Brit, I’m sure we’ll share too many laughs.

“I know we have made a lot of changes to the car for VIR, and last year was a strong race for us so hopefully we can get back into a rhythm next week.”