Arden Disqualified From Formula 2 Hungary Qualifying For Tyre Infringement

BWT Arden duo Anthoine Hubert and Tatiana Calderón have been disqualified from the FIA Formula 2 qualifying session for the Feature race in Hungary, after the team were found breaching tyre regulations.

During the wet qualifying session at the Hungaroring, the drivers ran wet tyres for all of the session. ART Grand Prix driver and championship leader Nyck de Vries claimed pole position ahead of title rivals Luca Ghiotto and Nicholas Latifi.

Arden completed the session with a mixed result. Anthoine Hubert ended practice third fastest overall, but ended qualifying in ninth place, whilst Tatiana Calderón ended the session down in eighteenth place.

After qualifying, the stewards found that both cars had been using one wet tyre belonging to the other car, with Hubert using three wet tyres of his own, but used one tyre that belonged to Calderón. The stewards found the same infringement on Calderón’s car.

As a result, both Arden cars have been disqualified from the session and will start Saturday’s Feature race at the back of the grid. Hubert and Calderón have been given permission by the race stewards to take part in the race.

“BWT Arden duo Anthoine Hubert and Tatiana Calderon have both been disqualified from today’s FIA Formula 2 Qualifying results after it was found that both cars had failed to comply with the tyre nomination information supplied,” said in the statement.

“The stewards have determined that out of the four tyres fitted today on Hubert’s car, three of his own wet tyres fitted, and one wet tyre fitted was allocated to Calderon. The stewards found the same infringement with Calderon’s car.

“As such, both cars have been disqualified from the results of Qualifying and all of their lap times have been cancelled. Both Hubert and Calderon have been given permission to start the Feature Race in a grid position determined by the stewards.”

Hubert’s disqualification promotes UNI-Virtuosi Racing‘s Guanyu Zhou up to ninth place, with Jordan King for MP Motorsport now starting the race within the top ten.

Calderón’s move to the back row allows Mahaveer Raghunathan and Nikita Mazepin up to the ninth row for the race. Mazepin failed to complete a lap in qualifying, after spinning in the opening minutes of the session and stalling his car.