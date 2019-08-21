Aron Canet Joins Angel Nieto for Moto2 debut in 2020

Multiple Moto3 race winner Aron Canet has been confirmed as Angel Nieto‘s rider for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship.

Canet, who is currently locked in a season-long battle with Lorenzo Dalla Porta for the Moto3 title, will join Sama Qatar Ángel Nieto Moto2 team, but it’s not yet known on who will partner the Valencian.

Aron Canet started his Moto3 career in 2016 and finished third in the standings the following year after claiming his first three victories in the championship. So far in 2019, Canet has picked up two wins along with six podiums from the first 11 races of the season means he lies just a point shy of the leader, as we prepare for the final few rounds before the flyaway stage of the 2019 season.

Speaking about his new adventure, Canet said: “I am excited about the step up to Moto2. After four seasons in Moto3, I am fighting for the title but I have decided to take the decision already to move up in category and to do it with the Ángel Nieto Team.”

“Jorge Martinez ‘Aspar’ is an important figure in motorcycling and he and his team are offering me everything I want, which is a local team and a family environment. I am happy to be joining the Angel Nieto Team, who have celebrated a lot of titles, won a lot of races and even more podiums. They have a lot of experience and will be able to give me the advice I need to help my career progress,” Canet concluded.

Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

For the 2019 season, Jorge Martinez signed British Superbike star Jake Dixon and CEV star Xavi Cardelus, but after a tough start for the KTM chassis duo, Dixon currently lies twenty-sixth in the Moto2 standings, whilst Cardelus sits down in thirty-fourth, with no points to his name.

With the announcement of KTM pulling out of the Moto2 championship, it is still unsure on which Chassis the team will run, but it has been revealed that they’re in discussions with both Kalex and Speed Up.

Before heading to Moto2, Canet has got the remainder of the 2019 Moto3 World Championship to secure the title, starting this weekend at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.