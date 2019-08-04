DAMS Founder Jean-Paul Driot Passed Away Age 68

DAMS founder and owner Jean-Paul Driot has passed away at age of 68.

Driot forged the DAMS team in 1988 and has been a leading figure within the French team, having overseen the team’s success within the GP2 Series, now running in FIA Formula 2.

DAMS continues to provide a leading force in the series, having won the Feature race with Nicholas Latifi in Hungary and Sérgio Sette Câmara claiming a podium in the Sprint race.

The French team have trained and developed drivers that have gone on to race in Formula 1. Drivers such as Alexander Albon, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly have raced with the team before they landed a seat in F1.

DAMS also compete in Formula E, providing technical support to Nissan in their debut season with its e.Dams team. e.Dams won the teams’ championship in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17, with Sebastien Buemi winning the drivers’ title in 2015-16 season.

In recent months, Driot has been battling with illness, but sadly lost his battle. Driot leaves behind his wife Geneviève and two sons Olivier and Gregory.

The DAMS team in Formula 2 have paid tribute to their founder, dedicating their success from the weekend in Budapest to Driot. The Checkered Flag sends our condolences to Driot’s family, friends and to the DAMS team.