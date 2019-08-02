de Vries Grabs Pole Away From F2 Title Rivals Ghiotto, Latifi In Wet Hungary Qualifying

FIA Formula 2 championship leader Nyck de Vries claims pole position for the Feature race in Hungary, extending his championship advantage to 34 points ahead of Nicholas Latifi.

The ART Grand Prix set the early pace in practice and repeated his efforts in a wet qualifying session, being the only driver to place a time within a 1:49’s. The Dutchman set a 1:49.809 towards the end of the session, stealing pole away from Luca Ghiotto and Latifi.

Ghiotto for UNI-Virtusoi Racing joined de Vries in beating the DAMS of Latifi, but couldn’t match the pace of the ART driver. The Italian will share the front row with de Vries whilst Latifi ended the session in third place next to Prema‘s Mick Schumacher.

de Vries’ pole position in Budapest earns him four extra championship points, meaning his deficit to second place Latifi now extends to 34 points.

Qualifying began in wet conditions, with the drivers using the full wet tyres to start the session with. But a few minutes into the session, ART’s Nikita Mazepin spun at the exit of the chicane, stalling his car and causing a red flag as a result. The Russian was pushed out of the circuit, ending his qualifying session before setting a lap.

The session restarted with rain starting to fall onto the Hungaroring circuit. de Vries set the first initial time with a 1:50.820 whilst the rest of the field struggled to get near the Dutchman’s time. Ghiotto managed to get into second, falling short by 0.089 seconds with his first run in the conditions.

Ghiotto’s team-mate Guanyu Zhou placed himself in third ahead of Latifi and Nobuharu Matsushita in their first runs, before Schumacher surpassed them with third in his second timed lap. Latifi managed to find more time with the wet tyres and set the fourth best time ahead of Zhou. ‘

Latifi continued to build on the pace by setting the third best time of the session with fifteen minutes remaining whilst Carlin‘s Louis Delétraz jumped up to fourth place. Ghiotto continued to produce the best sector 1 times, but struggled in the final sector and lost time in a bid to beat de Vries’ time. But Latifi managed to find enough pace to beat de Vries’ time and jump to the top of the standings with a lap time of 1:50.578.

With ten minutes to go, Schumacher improved on his time to go second overall behind provisional pole sitter Latifi, falling short by 0.190 seconds with his best run. de Vries managed to break into the 1:49s with a 1:49.809 to snatch provisional pole away from the DAMS of Latifi with five minutes left.

The driver failed to find any improvements with their times and as the chequered flag fell, de Vries couldn’t be challenged for the top spot and ended the session with pole position for the Feature race on Saturday.

The Dutch driver will share the front row with championship rival Ghiotto for Virtuosi ahead of Latifi, Schumacher and Delétraz. Callum Ilott for Sauber Junior Team ended in sixth ahead of Jack Aitken, Matsushita and Anthoine Hubert. Zhou rounded off the top ten in Qualifying.