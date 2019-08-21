F2 Duo Calderón, Correa To Get Private F1 Test With Alfa Romeo

Tatiana Calderón and Juan Manuel Correa will get the chance to test a Formula 1 car in a private test with Alfa Romeo Racing.

The duo both race in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, with Calderón racing with BWT Arden whilst Correa is with Sauber Junior Team by Charouz. Correa has scored two podium finishes in Baku and France in his rookie season and lies twelveth overall in the drivers’ championship.

Calderón has been with the team since 2016 when she was signed as team’s simulator driver. She developed and has been promoted to the team’s test driver, as well as racing in F2. She currently has scored zero points so far in her rookie season but has tested an F1 car within twelve months, performing a promotional test after the Mexican Grand Prix.

The two drivers will head to Paul Ricard for a two-day test with the team, using the V8-powered C32 – Sauber’s 2013 machinery to develop and learn new skills within an F1 car. The test will allow both drivers to develop their relationship with the team as part of their development period. The private test at the Paul Ricard circuit will take place on the 23/24 August 2019

Correa was due to test with the team having signed on as their test driver for the 2019 season. The Ecuador-born American driver looks forward into learning with Alfa Romeo in this new experience for him.

“Driving a Formula One car is something I have dreamt about since I was seven years old, so I am extremely excited to finally be in the cockpit,” said Correa

“I am looking forward to learning as much as possible from this experience. Thank you to Alfa Romeo Racing for this opportunity.”

The test at the French circuit will be Calderón’s second within a year she has piloted an F1 car. Her previously outing took place in a modern-spec F1 car, where she became the first Latin American female driver to drive an F1 car.

“I’m really thankful to Alfa Romeo Racing for giving me another opportunity to drive a Formula One car, following my previous two runs last year,” commented Calderón.

“I’m very happy to be able to work with the team on the track once again and continue to learn and develop further as a driver. I look forward to making the most from this new experience.”

Alfa Romeo, who previously ran as Sauber before this, have a history of developing young drivers in their team before reaching Formula 1. The likes of Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, and Sergio Pérez have all started their F1 careers with the team before they ventured further into their careers.

Team principal Frédéric Vasseur says the team has a proud history of developing young drivers and want to continue that with Correa and Calderón in their latest test.

“Our team has a proud history of nurturing young talent and we take this part of our mission very seriously,” said Vasseur.

“Both Juan Manuel and Tatiana have proven to be valuable members of our team, working with us at the factory and trackside, and this opportunity in the car will help them progress even further in their understanding of Formula One and in building their relationship with the engineers and crew.”