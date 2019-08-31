Formula 2 Feature Race At Spa Cancelled Following Huge Incident

The FIA Formula 2 feature race was cancelled after three laps, following a huge crash involving Anthoine Hubert and Juan Manuel Correa at the top of Raidillon.

During the third lap of the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps, the BWT Arden and Sauber Junior Team pair were battling for position at the start of the second lap. At the top of the corner, Giuliano Alesi lost control of his car, with both drivers collecting the Italian and crashed heavily into the barrier, causing large amount of debris to pour over the race circuit. The race was red-flagged immediately.

Correa’s car was overturned as a result of the incident, with debris from the two cars making contact with the likes of Ralph Boschung and Marino Sato. The medical car was sent out to check on the status on the two drivers as the rest of the field returned to the pits.

The race stewards then decided to suspend the race, meaning no drivers will be rewarded points. Replays of the incidents were not played on the official feed.

Prior to the incident, the race lasted two laps with Nyck de Vries on pole position started the race in the lead whilst Louis Delétraz improved to second place in the run towards La Source. Jack Aitken held onto third place whilst Sérgio Sette Câmara dropped down to fourth place. Championship contender Nicholas Latifi, who started the race from tenth place, suffered a puncture and dropped down to the back of the field.

The incident between Correa and Hubert occurred, resulting in a red flag. The debris struck the likes of Japanese driver Sato, retiring from the race. Trident’s Alesi and Boschung suffered punctures as a result of running over and making contact the debris.

FIA Formula 2 have not provided any updates on the two drivers’ conditions, but the series will provide updates on both Correa and Hubert when they’ve learned on their status.