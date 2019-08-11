Jamie Chadwick Claims Inaugural W Series Title; Alice Powell Wins at Brands Hatch

Jamie Chadwick captures the first ever W Series title at Brands Hatch with fourth place as Alice Powell rounds off the inaugural season with her first win in the championship.

Chadwick initially started the race on pole position and led the early stages of the race before allowing Powell and second place Emma Kimilainen through to fight for the win. Title rival Beitske Visser was behind Chadwick throughout until the last three minutes, when the British driver let Visser through for third place.

The British driver’s fourth place was mathematically enough to keep hold off the championship lead and end the season as the first ever W Series champion. The win from Powell promoted her to third place overall in the standings, passing Spaniard Marta Garcia.

Prior to the start of the race, Esmee Hawkey in third place on the grid jumped the start and stalled her car, resulting in multiple drivers to take avoiding action. Chadwick maintained the lead of the race on the opening lap ahead of Powell and Kimilainen, with Visser up to fourth place.

Miki Koyama took a drive-through penalty at the end of the second lap for starting the race ahead of her grid slot, demoting her to twentieth and last place. The top three consist of Chadwick, Powell and Kimilainen were all within a second of each other, with Visser in fourth place not far behind the leading pack.

Chadwick held onto the lead of the race until twenty minutes in when Powell and Kimilainen made an attack on Chadwick for the race win. The Brit fought against the pair in the first sector, but let the two drivers go as Visser attempted to pass her title rival for the podium place. The Dutch driver couldn’t find a way pass and leap onto the podium.

Powell and Kimilainen pulled away from Chadwick to chase for the race win, whilst the Brit remained ahead of Visser with fifteen minutes left. Koyama’s race at the back of the pack ended when the Japanese driver spun at Sheene’s. Koyama struggled to get her car going again, resulting in a safety car with eight minutes to go. Koyama was able to return into the race, although being two laps down from the rest of the field.

With six minutes to go, the safety car returned to the pits and Powell resumed the lead of the race ahead of Kimilainen, Chadwick, Visser and Fabienne Wohlwend. Visser managed to find a way pass Chadwick with three minutes left, but Chadwick remained in prime position to clinch the title.

Powell claimed her first win in the W Series ahead of Kimilainen and Visser, who managed to clinch a podium finish at the last race. But Chadwick with fourth place earned enough points to keep her lead in the championship, making her the first W Series champion with a ten point deficit.

Wohlwend finished in fifth ahead of Vicky Piria, Jessica Hawkins, Garcia, Caitlin Wood and Sarah Moore, who round off the point scoring places.