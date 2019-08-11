Jamie Chadwick: W Series SuperLicence Points Offering May Effect 2020 Decision

Jamie Chadwick says the offering of SuperLicence points in the W Series for 2020 may effect her decision on what she’ll do for the future.

Chadwick enters the final W Series race of 2019 as one of two championship contenders. The British driver currently leads the points standings with 98 points, 13 points ahead of title rival Beitske Visser ahead of the finale at Brands Hatch.

The performance from Chadwick, including two wins and five podiums in the five races in the W Series, saw her capture a test and simulator driver deal with Williams Racing. She will appear at three Formula 1 races this year, appearing at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Chadwick’s deal was the first out of any of the W Series drivers to land a partnership within F1 and at Brands Hatch, told The Checkered Flag that the help from Williams has helped her with her W Series season.

“I think it’s definitely helped me,” said Chadwick. “I think it is very different in terms of what I do in the simulator there, it’s a completely different animal.

“But still I’m able to reference myself against the likes of George and Robert. I can also learn from their kind of feedback and how they go about their technical feedback and everything they do so, from that point of view I’ve been able to take that and bring it back here and kind off structure my weekend little bit more as a result.

“I think for me I just want to prepare for the next level, if that’s physically racing wise I want to be able to prepare, so if I’m chucked in an F2 car or whatever tomorrow, I’m ready for it.”

Next year onwards, the W Series will offer SuperLicence points to the top female drivers, helping the series and the drivers out as they progress their careers.

Chadwick’s experience of racing in single-seaters and GT cars in the past five years has made her a household name within Motorsport, being one of the popular female drivers in the sport.

The twenty-one year old hopes to make the step up to a series like the new FIA Formula 3 championship, but Chadwick may consider competing in the W Series again with the introduction of SuperLicence points.

“I’m not too sure yet. I think it obviously depends on tomorrow (Sunday’s race), but I think in the long run obviously the series offers SuperLicence points next year so potentially that could play a role into what I do.

“But as a driver I want to step up and maybe do something like International Formula 3 or go on to jump out and step up again.”