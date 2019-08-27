Japanese Driver Marino Sato Joins Campos F2 Squad For Final Four Rounds

Japanese driver Marino Sato will join Campos Racing for the final four rounds of the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

The current Euroformula Open Championship leader will make his debut in the series at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, where he will race for the team for the last four rounds of 2019, replacing Indian driver Arjun Maini who raced for the Spanish squad for three rounds.

Sato holds eight wins and ten podium finishes in this year’s Euroformula championship as they enter the last three rounds. But the Japanese driver will partner alongside race winner Jack Aitken to resume Campos’ push in the team’s standings. Campos currently lie fourth overall behind leader DAMS, UNI-Virtuosi Racing, and ART Grand Prix.

The twenty-year-old from Yokomaha has previously tested with the Spanish team at the Abu Dhabi post-season test at the end of 2018, where he produced the seventeenth best time in the opening morning session. Sato also competed in the FIA European Formula 3 championship for two seasons with Motopark, finishing sixteenth overall in 2018.

Sato will take on the wheel of an F2 car for the first time since his test in Abu Dhabi, and feels thankful for Campos for giving him the opportunity.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for making this happen and to Adrián for the warm welcome,” said Sato.

“It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

Campos has fielded three separate drivers in the Number 14 car this season. Dorian Boccolacci started the year with the drive but was out after five rounds due to failure to reach an agreement with a sponsor that would keep his drive. The Frenchman was replaced by Maini for three rounds, but Maini didn’t deliver any points finishes during his period with the Spanish team.

Sato will be the third driver in the number 14 Campos and the second Japanese driver on the F2 grid, joining Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita. Campos’ President Adrian Campos believes Sato is a promising talent with a bright future ahead of him.

“We are excited to welcome Marino on board,” said Campos.

“Sato already carried out preseason testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future.

“We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”