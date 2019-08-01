Johnathan Hoggard determined to make a success of Brands Hatch

This weekend’s round of the 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship takes the series to the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit in Kent for the sixth round of the single-seater racing series.

After a below-par performance during the previous event at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps two weeks ago, Fortec Motorsports’ Johnathan Hoggard is relishing his return to the Kent-based racetrack.

Brands Hatch has been a happy hunting ground for Hoggard in the past as the Fortec Motorsports racer secured a pole position, a win and two podiums in the final weekend of the 2018 British Formula 4 Championship last September.

Hhis previous Brands Hatch form, combined with a productive test day that he had after Spa Francorchamps, means that he heads to Brands in a confident mood as the championship fight draws to its climax.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, the Fortec Motorsports driver said, “Previous races here have gone well. I believe that the combination of Fortec’s great knowledge of setup and my experience of the Grand Prix layout, can hopefully lead to a good weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to it!”

He will be hoping that this experience will help him cut the gap to current runaway championship leader Clement Novalak as the British-Swiss racer has never competed around this tricky 3.9 km (2.4 mile) track.

So could this weekend’s events prove crucial in the outcome of the championship with just three rounds and nine races to contend in this electrifying single-seater racing championship?

The action-packed weekend will begin in earnest with testing on Friday, before the competition gets underway on Saturday with qualifying at 13:20, before the first race of the weekend gets underway at 16:10. Races two and three will take place on Sunday at 10:55 and 15:50 respectively.