Juan Manuel Correa To Get Private Formula 1 Test With Alfa Romeo

American FIA Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa will get his first taste of Formula 1 with a private test with the Alfa Romeo Racing team.

Correa is Alfa Romeo’s development driver, joining the team at the beginning of the 2019 season. The twenty year old also races in F2 with Sauber Junior Team by Charouz, lying twelfth overall with two podium finishes under his name in his rookie season.

The Ecuador-born driver, who moved to American in his youth, will test at Circuit Paul Ricard with the Sauber C32, one of the last V8-powered F1 cars. Correa will aim to achieve over 300km, close to a full-race distance in the car to get use to working with the mechanics, engineers and what driving an F1 car is like.

“To say I am excited is an understatement,” said Correa in an interview with ESPN. “A test and a career in Formula One has been something that my partners and I have been working on for quite some time.

“I will take it all in stride, listen and learn all while gaining as much experience as possible.”

Correa was promoted into F2 after spending two season in the GP3 Series with Jenzer Motorsport, where he finished the 2018 season twelfth overall. Correa is partnered at Sauber with Ferrari Academy driver and Briton’s Callum Ilott.

The American is part of the development driver squad consist of former F1 pilot and current IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson and female driver in F2 with BWT Arden, Tatiana Calderón. Correa hopes to develop his race craft with the F1 test and assist in providing valuable data with his simulator duties to Alfa Romeo for their F1 drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.