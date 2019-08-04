Mick Schumacher Dominates Towards First Formula 2 Win in Budapest

PREMA Racing‘s Mick Schumacher converts reverse grid pole position towards his first ever FIA Formula 2 win in the Sprint race at the Hungaoring.

The German was able to control the race throughout, leading all the laps and holding off Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita throughout to earn his first victory in the series. The win is the first time a Schumacher has won a race within the Formula 1 weekend since 2006, when Mick’s father, Michael Schumacher won his 91st and last Formula 1 race at the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver was behind the Prema in the race, but couldn’t get close enough to attempt a pass. DAMS‘ Sérgio Sette Câmara finished the race in third, promoting him to third overall in the drivers’ championship.

The race started with Schumacher holding onto the lead against Matsushita, who attempted to pass the German in the run towards Turn 1. Sette Câmara managed to make the jump ahead of Jordan King for third place whilst Jack Aitken made his way up to fifth on the opening lap. Nikita Mazepin got off the line strongly, making up three places on the opening lap and breaking into the top eight.

By Lap 4, Matsushita managed to close down race leader Schumacher by setting the fastest lap of the race, eating away the gap to the German. But the Japanese driver soon came under threat from the Brazilian of Sette Câmara in third place.

Arjun Maini and Tatiana Calderon collide with each other at Turn 1 towards the back of the field, resulting in the BWT Arden driver retiring from the race with suspension failure. Maini in the Campos carried on in the race.

The top four consisting of Schumacher, Matsushita, Sette Câmara and King all followed each other closely as the race reached its halfway stage. Sette Câmara made a lunge at Turn 1 at the start of Lap 17 against Matsushita, but the Japanese driver managed to keep second place as the Brazilian went wide at the exit of the turn.

Mazepin made further gains by passing Luca Ghiotto for eighth place, but on the following lap Ghiotto grabbed the place back at Turn 1, pushing the Russian rookie driver onto the grass to re-claim eighth place. The off from Mazepin allows Callum Ilott to pass for ninth at the following corner. Guanyu Zhou a few laps later caught up with the ART Grand Prix driver and demoted him outside of the top ten.

With five laps to go, Schumacher remained in the lead of the race, but with Matsushita within DRS range chasing down the German for the race win. The three championship contenders of Nyck de Vries, Nicholas Latifi and Ghiotto all were within a second to each other for sixth place, but Latifi and Ghiotto couldn’t get close to passing de Vries in the three remaining laps left.

Further down the field, Mazepin lost more places to Giuliano Alesi and Anthoine Hubert at Turn 1. Hubert used the momentum in the run towards Turn 2, passing his fellow countryman around the outside at Turn 2.

Schumacher was able to hold off the Carlin of Matsushita to take a popular first win within Formula 2. The win also marks the German’s first podium in the series and the first time since 2006 a Schumacher has won within the Formula 1 paddock.

Sette Câmara rounded off the podium places with third place, beating Jordan King and Aitken. de Vries was able to hold off title rivals Latifi and Ghiotto for sixth place, with the UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver rounding off the points paying positions.