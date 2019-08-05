Mick Schumacher Happy To End Period of Bad Luck With First Formula 2 Win

Mick Schumacher says he’s happy to end a bad run of form in FIA Formula 2, following on from his first win in the series in the Sprint race at Budapest.

Schumacher was able to covert reverse grid pole position into the win on Sunday, leading all laps and keeping behind Carlin‘s Nobuharu Matsushita throughout the race. The German was threatened by the Japanese driver towards the final stages of the race, but Matsushita couldn’t deliver enough to pass Schumacher in the final laps.

The win marks PREMA Racing‘s first win of the season, as well as the team’s and Schumacher’s first trip to the rostrum in 2019. Schumacher suffered a difficult start to his Formula 2 tenure, bagging only 14 points in the opening six races before he endured a three round stretch with no points on the board.

His form turned around when he delivered an incredible comeback drive in the Sprint race at Austria, starting from eighteenth to finish fourth overall, metres away from a podium finish.

At the Hungaroring, Schumacher showed promising pace by delivering the second best time in Practice and fourth in Qualifying. The German ended the Feature race in eighth, earning him pole for the Sprint race, which is controlled all the way at the front towards his first win.

Schumacher said he felt great to end a bad run of form, and manage to keep hold off the lead against Matsushita, despite his tyres being ‘on the edge’ in the final laps of the race.

“Great!”, said Schumacher. “I think that’s a pretty summed up view of it. I’m just happy to finally be over the period of bad luck and it’s good to, obviously, score a decent amount of points.

“I was always trying to keep him a bit behind, especially in the last sector. Going into Turn 1 is the easiest, and let’s say most probable, overtaking opportunity for Nobu, so I tried to have a good exit out of the last corner every time which worked pretty well.

“He then got quite a bit closer into Turn 1 when he had the DRS, but in general I was trying to take care of my tyres, especially when these two were fighting.

“I tried to push to get away and stay out of the DRS but then also tried to look after the tyres so that if Nobu came back, which was a matter of time, I still had some tyres left. They were pretty on the edge to be honest in the last laps.”

The win marks the first time since the 2006 Chinese Grand Prix when a Schumacher last won a race within the Formula 1 weekend. Mick’s father, seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, won the race in China, which proved to be his 91st and final win in the sport.

Mick’s presence within the F1 support package and his association with the Scuderia Ferrari, the same team father Michael won five of his seven F1 titles, has sparked lots of media attention surrounding his rookie season, with links to a future drive in F1 on the horizon.

With Formula 2 now going into its summer break before returning in the final four rounds, starting at Spa-Francorchamps, Schumacher feels excited to be heading to the circuit after the break, having a strong record around the famous venue.

“Obviously the next race we’re going to is Spa, so it’s a very good track for myself where I feel very comfortable,” commented Schumacher.

“Hopefully that result today will give me kind of a boost going into the summer break, and also going into the next race. I’m really looking forward to that.”