Points Leader Chadwick Snatches Pole Away From Powell Ahead of W Series Finale

W Series points leader Jamie Chadwick managed to snatch pole position away from Alice Powell at Brands Hatch ahead of the last race of the series, with championship contender Beitske Visser starting the race from fifth place.

Qualifying saw a battle for pole between Chadwick, Powell and Emma Kimilainen as the trio swapped the fastest times throughout the session, but it was advantage to Chadwick as she placed a 1:22.425 as the session reached its conclusion. Powell will share the front alongside Chadwick whilst Esmee Hawkey will start the race in third place, making it a British top three.

Kimilainen who coming into Sunday had led all of practice could only manage the fourth best time whilst Visser set the fifth best time, meaning she will have to fight her way past four cars in a bid to pass championship rival Chadwick.

Qualifying for the last W Series race of the inaugural season began in dry conditions. Miki Koyama set the first initial time of the session with a 1:28.141, before Visser and Sarah Moore quickly leap ahead of the Japanese driver.

Chadwick went quickest overall after five minutes into the session ahead of Koyama, but soon Kimilainen jumped to the top of the standings with a 1:23.954. The Finnish driver increased her advantage by placing a 1:23.891 and retaining provisional pole.

Powell managed to push Kimilainen out of provisional pole, but the Finnish driver managed to reclaim the lead in the session with a 1:23.603. Kimilainen managed to squeeze more time out with a 1:23.029 whilst Liechtenstein driver Fabienne Wohlwend jumped up to second place briefly before Powell took back second.

Kimilainen increased her advantage in the session by breaking into the 1:22’s for the first time with a 1:22.982. Powell joined her in the 1:22’s, beating the Finnish driver with eight minutes of qualifying left.

Visser jumped into the top five with fourth place as the session reached its final five minutes. Chadwick then jumped up to top of the standings with provisional pole, setting a 1:22.817 and beating Powell and Kimilainen as the drivers start their final runs.

Powell managed to find time and beat Chadwick to take first place with a minute left, but as the chequered flag waved, Chadwick snatched pole away from her fellow Brit. A mistake from Kimilainen during her final run, but ended the session in fourth behind Hawkey.

Visser could only manage the fifth best time of the session, setting the exact same time as Wohlwend in the session, but set her time first granting her fifth. This means she’ll need fight her way to the front in a bid to seal the title at the final race of the inaugural W Series season.