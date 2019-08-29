Racing Point’s Otmar Szafnauer: “I think we can be much stronger in this second half of the season”

Otmar Szafnauer is confident his Racing Point F1 Team can be a factor inside the top ten across the remaining nine Grand Prix of 2019, starting this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

This weekend’s event in Belgium marks the first anniversary of the arrival of the Racing Point name, after a Lawrence Stroll-led consortium bought out the ailing and financially struggling Sahara Force India F1 Team.

However, Racing Point currently sit eighth out of the ten teams in the Constructors’ Championship after the first twelve races, with four top ten finishes for Lance Stroll and three for team-mate Sergio Pérez, with the duo sitting twelfth and sixteenth in the Drivers’ Championship respectively.

Szafnauer, the Team Principal and CEO of the Silverstone-based outfit, says the team will continue its development process in order to move further up the order, with the evolution of the RP19 set to continue, which should make the team more competitive and be in a position to fight for places inside the top ten across each of the remaining races of the current campaign.

“We come back from the summer break determined to build on the foundations we have laid in recent months,” said Szafnauer. “The new aero philosophy will continue to evolve over the next few races and we believe it’s taking us in a better direction.

“I think we can be much stronger in this second half of the season and challenge for points at all the upcoming races.”