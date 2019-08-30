Sergio Pérez Signs Three-Year Extension To Stay With Racing Point

Sergio Pérez has signed a new three-year deal to stay with the Racing Point F1 Team.

The Mexican driver, who has been with the Silverstone based team since 2014 when they were known as Force India, will stay with the team having agreed on a new deal that will see him race with the team until the end of the 2022 F1 Season.

Pérez ever since joining the team has been their most successful driver yet in recent years, scoring five podium finishes for the team since 2014. His last podium finish was at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where he collected a third-place finish.

The twenty-nine-year-old feels excited to extend his partnership with the team, saying the Racing Point team are like a ‘second family’ to him.

“I’m very excited to extend my partnership with the team for the next three years,” said Pérez. “I’ve been working together with this group of people for a long time now and they have become my second family.

“Together we have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success and we share the same passion for racing. I have been impressed with the direction the team has taken over the last twelve months and that gives me confidence for the future.

“I believe the best times are still to come and I look forward to celebrating plenty of podiums in the years ahead.”

Pérez is expected to partner alongside current team-mate Lance Stroll for 2020 as the team will aim to improve their pace long team, as they compete in their first full season under the Racing Point name and new owners, consist of Lance’s dad Lawrence Stroll and his consirunim of owners.

Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer feels happy to have Pérez committed to the team on a long-term deal and hopes with the continuation of growth within the team, they’ll find success together.

“We know Sergio very well and it’s great to confirm him on a long-term deal. Over the last six years we have seen him become a very complete driver with excellent qualifying speed and exceptional race craft,” said Szafnauer.

“Sergio believes in the long-term vision of this project and getting his commitment until the end of 2022 gives us valuable consistency going forward. As the team continues to grow and develop it’s important to have a driver with Sergio’s level of experience, especially with new regulations on the horizon.

“The whole team is thrilled to continue working with Sergio and I believe we can enjoy great success together in the coming years.”