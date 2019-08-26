Stadium Super Trucks set for 2020 Adelaide return

The Stadium Super Trucks‘ return to Australia has been set. On Monday, Superloop Adelaide 500 officials confirmed the series will compete at their 2020 weekend in February. The trucks are the first support class to be listed on the 2020 card.

“We are committed to putting on a show, and securing the SST’s is just one of many exceptional support categories that we’re excited to host during the event in 2020,” Adelaide 500 general manager Alistair MacDonald stated.

Last Tuesday, the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS), who oversees the Supercars Championship and its support races, announced it had reached an agreement with SST to secure the trucks’ return to CAMS-sanctioned events under a three-year commercial rights contract. SST had been banned from such races since May 2018 for safety reasons, sparking a court case and further controversy that has resulted in the trucks only running a non-CAMS race in the country since. The two parties eventually reopened talks to amend ties, which has evidently provided positive results.

As part of their new deal, the trucks will feature various safety measures including smaller ramps, stronger wheels, and redesigned tethering systems. CAMS is also reported to install a new review process for driver behaviour.

“We have worked really hard to have SST return back to racing in Australia under the CAMS banner, and to be able to race again is exciting,” SST representative and former Adelaide 500 general manager Nathan Cayzer commented. “We look forward to bringing the series back to Adelaide once again and showcasing our thrill-seeking sport in front of South Australians.”

Although the 2020 Adelaide 500 is not until 20–23 February, 2017 SST champion and Supercar veteran Paul Morris is expected to participate. “The Dude” has not competed in the series since the Sydney Motorsport Park round in October 2018, the last SST weekend in Australia and under the Australian Auto Sport Alliance banner after the CAMS ban.

Cole Potts, Robby Gordon, and defending SST champion and Australian-American Matthew Brabham won the 2018 Adelaide 500 rounds.