Tanak Aiming for Third Rally Germany Win in a Row

written by Steven Batey
Ott Tänak has set his sights on a third successive Rally Germany win ahead of the event this weekend.

Tänak has a 22-point advantage over Sebastien Ogier at the top of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship standings and the Estonian wants to claim his fourth win in five events on the German asphalt event.

The Toyota driver said: “Germany is obviously a rally that I like a lot. Martin (Järveoja) and I have won there two years in a row and our target this year is definitely to make it three. It’s certainly not an easy rally: I think last year was one of the most difficult wins in my career, as the competition was very strong and I had to push really hard from the beginning.

“It’s a big challenge for a driver to have so many different types of road in one rally, and to try to be fast on all of them and not make any mistakes. We know that the weather is often a big factor as well, and it can be very hard to predict.”

Tänak has so far in 2019 been the man to beat and this was again the case last time out on Rally Finland where he took another dominating victory ahead of Esapekka Lappi and Toyota teammate Jari-Matti Latvala.

Rally Germany begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout this weekend.

