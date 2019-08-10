W Series: Emma Kimilainen Opens Brands Hatch Finale Fastest In Free Practice 1

Finnish driver Emma Kimilainen kick starts the W Series finale weekend at Brands Hatch fastest overall in Free Practice 1, whilst championship leader Jamie Chadwick ended the session second fastest.

Assen winner Kimilainen was on the pace throughout the session, setting quick times in the mixed conditions and was in control around the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit. Various driver took the second place spot, but it was fellow Brit Chadwick who took second, following behind her fellow countrywomen Sarah Moore, Jessica Hawkins, Alice Powell and Esmee Hawkey.

Championship contender Beitske Visser ended the session twentieth and last overall, having only completed seven laps having suffered a ECU problem.

The first practice session began in the dry, but with the track being wet following a shower spell prior to the session. The drivers headed to the track with wet tyres fitted and Kimilainen set the early pace with a 1:45.594 in the opening minutes.

Chadwick set the second best time of the session within the first five minutes, before being beaten by Powell, Fabienne Wohlwend and Hawkins. Chadwick eventually reclaimed second place however, although being 1.5 seconds slower than Kimilainen’s time.

Powell, Moore and Vicky Piria after ten minutes of practice complete jumped up the order to take second and third place respectfully whilst Kimilainen improved her time to break into the 1:39s for the first time with a 1:39.159. The Finnish driver again improved into a 1:37.953 as the track began to dry.

Kimialainen improved her pace throughout practice and retained the top spot of the session ahead of the five Brits of Powell, Hawkins, Chadwick, Hawkey and Moore. Wohlwend jumped to third place, splitting Powell and Hawkins in the session with 16 minutes to go.

The Finnish driver quickly improved her time with a 1:35.995, the first driver to break into the 1:35s in the session. Chadwick began to cut the gap down to Kimilainen in second place with less than ten minutes to go, but could only get the gap down to less than six tenths.

Sabre Cook spun when braking into Druids with six minutes remaining, resulting in a yellow flag. The American eventually managed to resume running and returned to the track.

Kimilainen continued to improve her time at the top of the session with a 1:34.522 with less than two minutes to go. Chadwick jumped to the timing screens briefly, before Kimilainen reclaimed the top spot with a 1:33.427.

Fellow Brits Moore, Hawkins, Powell and Hawkey followed behind Kimilainen and Chadwick at the end of practice. Wohlwend, Piria, Marta Garcia take up seventh, eighth and ninth respectfully. Polish driver Gosia Rdest rounds off the top ten.