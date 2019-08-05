W Series Gears Up For Brands Hatch Finale With Trip Into London

The W Series prepares for its inaugural season finale at Brands Hatch this weekend with a surprise trip into London for the five British drivers competing in the series.

Brands Hatch will mark the end of the six-race calendar for the W Series in its first year of racing, playing as the support act for DTM this weekend. The W Series’ finale at the Kent-based circuit will see the crowning of its first champion, taking home $500,000 within the $1.5 million prize pool.

Championship leader Jamie Chadwick is in prime position to take the series on Sunday, but Dutch driver Beitske Visser is still within a mathematical chance of stealing the series away from the Brit at her home circuit. Chadwick leads the series with 98 points, but Visser is only 13 points behind with one race left.

Five female British drivers will headline their home race this weekend: Chadwick, Alice Powell, Sarah Moore, Jessica Hawkins and Esmee Hawkey. Ahead of the finale of the series, all five Brits made a surprise trip into London to kick start the excitement for the last round of the season by London Bridge.

The five Brits took part in a photoshoot with the Taatus F3 car they’ll be using this weekend. Additionally, Chadwick appeared on Sky News on Monday morning to promote the series finale at Brands Hatch.

W Series CEO, Catherine Bond Muir feels excited ahead of the season finale on Sunday, where the prize money for all twenty drivers in the series will be shared out and hopeful that it’ll launch their careers.

“We’re incredibly excited to be able to bring W Series to the UK for the season finale – and what better way to celebrate than a team visit to one of London’s most iconic locations,” said Muir.

“For everyone who wants to see what really happens when 20 of the world’s fastest female drivers compete for career-changing prize money, the lights go green at Brands Hatch on Sunday,”

The W Series will support the DTM series at Brands Hatch on the 10th and 11th August, marking the end of the first year of the all-female series. Whilst the championship battle remains undecided between Chadwick and Visser, there are drivers also fighting to secure a top twelve finish in the championship, in a bid to be eligible to enter the series in 2020.

Ahead of the final round, the W Series will fund trips for 100 girls and young women with the charity, London Youth. The girls from youth clubs in the capital will get the chance to watch the final race of the year, as well as meet the drivers and attend the end of the season carnival.