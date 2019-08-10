W Series: Kimilainen Sets Fastest Time In Free Practice 2 At Brands Hatch; Chadwick Third

Emma Kimilainen continues her strong pace from Free Practice 1 by going fastest in Free Practice 2 for the W Series at Brands Hatch.

The Finnish driver managed to resume her pace from the wet by going fastest in the dry during FP2, setting a 1:23.365 to go ahead of Alice Powell. Championship leader Jamie Chadwick ended the session third fastest overall.

Fellow championship contender Beitske Visser had a torrid session in FP1 due to mechanical issues, but the Dutch driver managed to get several laps under her belt with the seventh best time of the afternoon.

The second practice session got underway with the field heading out onto the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit, their last chance to get some laps in before Saturday’s Qualifying session. The track was dry, compare to the Morning practice where the track was damp. Miki Koyama started the session fastest with the initial pace, but Kimilainen continued her early pace on top.

Chadwick produced the second best ahead of Sarah Moore and Koyama in their opening runs around the Brands Hatch. Moore began to find more time and she improved to second whilst Jessica Hawkins broke into the top three ten minutes in.

Championship leader Chadwick soon produced strong pace by going fastest with a 1:24.941, with Jessica Hawkins and Esmee Hawkey breaking into the top three places. Powell managed to split both Chadwick and Hawkins to second fastest overall whilst Visser started to make up from lost time in FP1, setting the sixth best time.

The two championship contenders of Chadwick and Visser soon led the timing screens after Visser improved her time to go second overall, before Kimilainen jumped back up the standings with the fastest time with 20 minutes remaining.

Kimilainen remained on top as Powell managed to set a time good enough to take second. Chadwick lied in third with 15 minutes to go and was a full second short off the Finnish driver’s time. Sabre Cook spun at the exit of Clearways and beached her car in the gravel trap. The red flag was brought out, pausing the session as the marshals cleared away Cook’s car

With nine minutes left, the session resumed and the drivers flocked to the circuit to complete their final runs before the session expires. But with four minutes to go, Fabienne Wohlwend went off at Paddock Hill Bend and into the gravel trap, causing a second red flag to the session.

The session resumed with two minutes left and the drivers took the track, squeezing in one last lap before the chequered flag was brought out. But nobody could find improvements as Kimilainen ended the session once again fastest ahead of Powell and Chadwick. Koyama ended the session fourth fastest ahead of Hawkins, Wohlwend and Visser, who had a better session compare to FP1. Moore, Marta Garcia and Vicky Piria round off the top ten.