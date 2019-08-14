What’s Next For Jamie Chadwick After W Series Success?

Jamie Chadwick clinched the inaugural W Series championship at Brands Hatch, beating rival Beitske Visser to become the series’ first champion in the all-female Motorsport series. But what does the future lie for Chadwick after her success?

Chadwick’s fourth place was enough to leave her home race with the title and a ten point deficit to Visser, who ended the race in third behind race winner Alice Powell and Emma Kimilainen. The growing attention of the W Series and the success of Chadwick throughout the season has helped her become a household name in the series, earning a lot of support and interest within the Motorsport camp.

The prize of $500,000 Chadwick has won from the W Series is set to go towards her racing as he aims to progress up the Motorsport ladder. The aim for her is to reach Formula 1, but she still has a couple of steps left to make before she can think about becoming the first female driver since Lella Lombardi in 1976. But until then, what are her options after winning the W Series?

The prize money from the W Series aims to helps the drivers invest into their racing. Chadwick’s $500,000 is more than the yearly salary of McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris in his rookie season, but his salary is distributed by the team whilst Chadwick is still in the stage of her career where she’ll need to provide the funds and sponsors in a bid to go racing.

After the Brands Hatch finale where Chadwick claimed the title, the Brit said that she plans to invest the money into her racing and hopes she can be in a strong position for the future – but first plans to take a holiday after the stressful finale she suffered at her home race.

“Probably going to be unfortunately re-invested in my racing but, kind off want to take a holiday I think I need one after the stress that I’ve just been put through. May gained or loss a few years of my life,” said Chadwick.

Jamie Chadwick celebrating with her Mother moments after winning the W Series. Credit: W Series

“So yeah, definitely take a holiday and then back into racing. I think a lot of work to do over the winter for sure, we’ve always had the pace this year but a lot to work on.

“Whatever I do next year I want to be in a strong position, battle forward and we’ll see.”

Chadwick’s popularity since her success in the W Series has spiked, making a number of TV appearances on Sky News and BBC. Her appearance also generates viewership and recognition of the W Series, with Chadwick serving as a great ambassador figure for the championship despite the controversy surrounding their formation at the end of 2018.

The strong performance from Chadwick in the W Series caught the attention of Williams Racing, signing the Brit on her birthday as the team’s development and simulator driver. Chadwick will attend three Grands Prix in person, with one being at her home race at Silverstone. As well as her role with Williams, Chadwick is also a Aston Martin Junior driver, having raced with the manufacturer since 2014 when she won the British GT Championship.

The W Series over 2019 has grown more than the series expected, with the attendance at Brands Hatch for DTM and the W Series’ final round doubled on from last year and with viewers staying in the afternoon to see the finale take place. A lot of the support over the weekend was on Chadwick’s side ahead of the title fight with Visser.

With the success of the W Series behind her in what she described as her ‘toughest year’ yet, Chadwick will look at options over the break in what she’ll do next for her future.

“From my point of view, obviously I want to explore the options.

“I guess the back of today (Sunday), I’m in a bit of a different position than I was 12 months ago. I’m going to explore more options. Nothing’s has really been dealt into at this point. If there’s Formula 3 seats available I love to look into it but I think the way our sport works, there’s probably six seats you want in F3 and they get snapped up pretty quick.

“Now’s the time where the hard work starts and I’m not too sure but the W Series has offered the perfect platform so to send us in whatever we might do in the future.“

Chadwick has mentioned her interest in racing in the new FIA Formula 3 Championship over the weekend at Brands Hatch, stating that’s a personal step she would like to make. However, the jump to one of F1’s support series isn’t as easy as it sounds, even with her W Series accolade.

The move to F3 would put her in the same environment as Formula 1 and the chance to impress in front of a global audience. However, the funding to find a seat in the series is around $1.2 million, over half what Chadwick has won with the W Series. To find a top seat with teams such as Prema Racing and ART Grand Prix may require more to have a more chance of succeeding in that level.

Jamie Chadwick now has a big decision over what her future lies. Credit: W Series

The W Series after its success in its inaugural round, is now recognised as an ‘Formula 3’ category, but not as an official series as the Governing body want to push drivers to take the new ladder into F1 with the FIA Formula 3 Championship. But the recognition of the FIA has allowed the series to reward drivers SuperLicence points – a valuable asset needed to make it into F1.

The introduction of SuperLicence points could sway Chadwick’s decision into staying for another season, knowing her experience and speed in the series could see her finish at the top once again. Plus the increase attention of the W Series from a television perspective, could mean an increase of the prize pool and for the overall winner.

With a title under her belt in the W Series, she is experience enough with the Taatus F3 car to compete at the top level once again, and with the offer of Superlicence points available would seem like the right move.

But her personal goal of racing in FIA Formula 3 and edge closer to F1 is possible, but could mean she will take up a seat with a team lower down the field, facing a potential challenge to show off her skills unless she can bag the extra sponsors and money needed to compete at the high level of the field.

“I’m not too sure yet. I think it obviously depends on tomorrow (Sunday’s race), but I think in the long run obviously the series offers SuperLicence points next year so potentially that could play a role into what I do.

“But as a driver I want to step up and maybe do something like International Formula 3 or go on to jump out and step up again.

“When I say personally I want to step up to Formula 3 but realistically that might not be an option. There’s 30 seats in that championship but you only really want six of them with the right teams, them to do it with the right teams is about another half a million or something stupid.

“The W Series prize money is fantastic, but sadly in Motorsport it can be swallowed like that. I think it’s something we’ll have think about and hopefully the attention that is brought on and kind off the exposure that is provided will help generate a bit more funding but if not, it is nice knowing that there is a potential to do another season of this, get more SuperLicence points for myself for whatever is next.”

Whatever path Chadwick takes next year between the W Series or FIA Formula 3, the attention and fanbase will continue to follow her progress as one of the promising drivers in Motorsport and leading the torch for the future of female racing drivers. Her increase profile after winning the series has the potential to spark an interest in more sponsors and opportunities for the British driver in the future.