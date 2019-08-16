Williams Opposed To More Races Within Formula 1

Williams Racing‘s deputy team principal Claire Williams wants Formula 1 to feature fewer races on the calendar, rather than more with the prospect of 22 races inbound for 2020.

F1 is set to increase their calendar to 22 events for the 2020 season, with the introduction of the Vietnam and Dutch Grand Prix and the contract renewals of Great Britain and Mexico.

The Spanish Grand Prix is expected to sign a deal to resume hosting a Grand Prix after the Catalan Government have agreed to support the race for a one-year extension.

For Spain to remain on the calendar and to increase the already 21-race schedule to 22, the teams will need to agree to Liberty Media to extend the list of Grands Prix.

While some teams have reportedly agreed to the terms of expanding the calendar, Williams believes there should fewer races and that 21 should be the maximum for the sport.

The increase of races would mean higher demand and pressure for the mechanics and personnel as they would have to work more weeks during the season. Teams are working throughout the year to improve the performance of their cars, prepare logistically for upcoming rounds and plan for the following season.

Williams believes an increase of races would put pressure on the employees in the sport and thinks it would be a lot of fans to consume having 22 or more races.

“As long as we keep a cap on the number of races, 21 is about the maximum number in my opinion,” said Williams to GPToday.

“I would like to see fewer races because you take down supply and increase demand, that’s basic economics.”

“It’s the same for racing almost. You put too many events on the calendar, and it’s a lot for people to consume when there’s so much competition in the market when it comes to other sporting events or other media etc.

“The other consideration is personnel. If you increase the number of races, the pressure that puts on your team from a performance perspective and what they’re capable of doing.

“How often do they want to be away, a work/life balance is difficult. But with smaller teams, like ours, with smaller budgets, it’s difficult to think about how we manage a calendar with north of 21 races on it.”