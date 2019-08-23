World Rallycross Mini Cooper SX1 coming soon to Dirt 2.0

Current FIA World Rallycross driver, Oliver Bennett is set to have his Mini Cooper SX1 feature as part of Dirt 2.0′s season four downloadable content.

The car will be available from January 14 2020 and will be the second XITE Energy-backed car to appear in the game after the Ford Fiesta which has been available since the game was launched in February.

Bennett expressed his joy with the addition of the Mini to the game.

“It’s great to see the Mini Cooper finally announced on Dirt Rally 2.0; we’ve got an excellent relationship with Codemasters through XITE, and that helped us initially get the Fiesta on the game, which was great for not only myself but also the fans.

“We get so many pictures sent through to us playing the game in our car, trying to set lap times in competitions that we’ve run, which has been great.

“We’ve taken that to events all over the UK with the four Playseat® simulators on the back of that partnership, which has been great, but the amount of people that have asked ‘Can I drive the Mini?’ has been immense and unfortunately up until this point they haven’t been able to, so to see the Mini finally come on the game is going to be sick, its going to be great fun to get back on the game and do some laps in the Mini.”

Also new to the game is South Africa’s Killarney International Raceway which will host this year’s finale of the 2019 FIA World Rallycross Championship which is set to go down to the wire. The track will be made available on 19 November 2019.

More great news is the return of Lydden Hill – a fan favourite of the game. That will be released on 3 December 2019.

Plenty of other cars and special packs are to come later this year and at the start of next year including the Renault Clio, Renault Megane and Peugeot 208 World Rallycross Supercars.