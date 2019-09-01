Arden To Field One Car For Formula 2 Monza Round

BWT Arden will plan to field one car for the next round at Monza for FIA Formula 2, following on from the events of Anthoine Hubert’s passing.

Hubert raced with the Banbury-based team alongside Tatiana Calderón in F2. But during the feature race at Spa-Francorchamps, Hubert was involved in a high-speed accident at the top of Raidillon. Hubert tragically would succumb to his injuries at 22 years old. The sprint race for Formula 2 has been cancelled.

The series is due to race at Monza next weekend, but following on from the events with Hubert, Arden will plan to field a single car for that weekend. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, son of Arden team owner Garry Horner spoke on Sky Sports F1 saying the F2 team will plan to run one sole car for Italy.

“Obviously for Monza, that car won’t run. The car is withdrawn from the event in Monza,” said Horner.

“Sometimes the sport can be very cruel and unfortunately yesterday was one of those days.”

Hubert was part of the Renault Drivers’ Academy, having been promoted from an affiliated role in 2018. His GP3 Series title win in 2018 earned him a spot in the academy and a drive with Arden.

The Frenchman impressed in his rookie season, collecting two wins at Monaco and on home soil in France. The Motorsport community have paid tribute to the Lyon-born driver, with the F1 teams running stickers paying their respects to Hubert.

A minute silence before the FIA Formula 3 and F1 race were given as a mark of respect Hubert, with the mother and brother of Anthoine present along with the teams and drivers from F1, Formula 2 and Formula 3.

“My heart goes out to his family and friends and of course the Arden team, spending time with them last night, they are utterly broken. He paid the ultimate price in a sport that he loved. He was a racer, he had such promising talent,” continued Horner.

“For sure, he was going to be in this paddock one day. It’s very cruel he was taken from us at such a young age. It’s a tough time for the whole community. Max and Alex raced against him from when they were kids, in karting and all these other categories.

“All of the teams today are carrying a mark of respect, his name on their cars.”