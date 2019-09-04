Belgium Authorities Impound Alesi’s F2 Car; Trident To Run One Car For Monza

Trident Racing will use one car for the upcoming FIA Formula 2 round at Monza, as the second car used by Giuliano Alesi at Spa-Francorchamps is impounded by Belgium authorities.

Alesi was involved in a serious accident involving Anthoine Hubert and Juan Manuel Correa. Alesi lost control of his car at the top of Raidillon, which caused Hubert to take avoiding action and crash into the barrier. But Hubert ricochet back to the track and collided with Correa. Hubert suffered injuries he would later succumb to, passing away age 22.

Correa suffered fractures to his legs and a minor spinal injury. He has undergone surgery and is currently being transferred to the UK to a team of specialists.

Alesi was unhurt in the accident but under Belgium law, his Trident car is being impounded by Belgium authorities as it was involved in a serious accident and is part of the investigation. This means the Italian team won’t have access to Alesi’s car ahead of this weekend’s round at Monza.

With access to their car unavailable, Trident will plan to use one car for their home race. BWT Arden and Sauber Junior Team will also use a single-car for the weekend.

But the second Trident car belonging to Swiss driver Ralph Boschung, will be driven by Alesi for this weekend. This means Boschung will miss the Monza round, but plans to return for the penultimate round in Russia.

Released in a statement by Boschung, the Swiss driver will hand his car over to his French team-mate. He also sends his wishes to Hubert’s family, friends and to Arden, as well as wishing Correa the best in his recovery.

“Due to last weekend’s tragic events in the FIA Formula 2 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps, Giuliano Alesi’s car has been impounded by the Belgium authorities, as it was involved in the serious accident,” said in a release by Boschung.



“The result is that for the next race at Monza the Trident team will only have one car, which will be used by Alesi. This means that Ralph Boschung will not be able to compete at this weekend’s Italian F2 round.



“Ralph would like to extend his deepest condolences to Anthoine Hubert’s family, friends and the team, and also wishes Juan Manuel Correa the best in his recoveries.



“The Swiss driver is looking to return to action for the penultimate F2 round at Sochi, Russia (27-29 September).”