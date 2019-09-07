Both Mercedes Bemoan “Unlucky” Track Position As They Secure Second And Third In Italy

Toto Wolff says Formula One was made to look silly after the farcical scenes at the end of qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

Only Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc crossed the line for a second flying lap before the chequered flag leaving everyone else looking silly as all the drivers refused to go first as they wanted to get the slipstream.

Wolff described the scenes as bizarre as his Mercedes AMG Motorsport drivers secured second and third on the grid.

“It was a bizarre end to qualifying today; we were all trying to get the slipstream out there and that waiting game in the end just made everyone in Formula 1 look silly.”

Lewis Hamilton secured a front row grid spot at the Autodormo Nazionale Monza but says he was unlucky with his positioning on track at the start of Q3.

“We didn’t get pole but at the end of the day, Ferrari were always going to be strong here and Charles did a great job today.

“I was unfortunate with Kimi spinning off right in front of me, so I had to lift at the last corner on my first lap.”

The championship leader described the end of qualifying as an “anti-climax” and feels there was more time in the car.

“The end of Q3 was a bit of an anti-climax; we couldn’t all go out and do that final lap, which is usually one of the most exciting parts of a race weekend.

“There was more time in the car, so it’s disappointing that we didn’t get to properly thrash that out on the final lap and see who had that little edge today.

“It’s great to be able to get on the front row and separate the Ferraris.

“Together we’ve got a good chance as a team to get that Ferrari, but let’s see tomorrow.”

Valtteri Bottas had his lap reinstated after Kimi Räikkönen’s crash caused a red flag in the final part of qualifying but, like his team-mate, says he was unlike having to lift for the yellow flag.

“I think I was quite unlucky today with the yellow flag at the final corner on my first lap.

“Kimi went off and I had to lift.

“Even with that lap I was pretty close to Charles and Lewis, so it could have been an even better day for me.”

Bottas described Q3 as “a mess” but hopes to learn from the experience in the future.

“Then the final run was a bit of a mess for everyone.

“We just ran out of the time at the end of Q3.

“I got stuck in traffic and then it was too late to get to the line for a second quick lap.

“It’s a shame, we all would have liked to get that lap in and I’m sure everyone wanted to see that too; hopefully we can learn from this.”

The Finn believes Mercedes have a strong race pace and can challenge the Scuderia Ferrari’s tomorrow.

“But in general, the pace was good and I’m pleased with my performance today.

“I’m happy to be right behind the front row; we all know that it’s tomorrow that counts and you’ve always got a good chance starting in the top three here. “Our race pace seemed good yesterday, so hopefully we can take the fight to the Ferraris tomorrow.”



