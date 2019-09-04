Correa To Be Transferred To Specialist Team of Physicians In UK

Juan Manuel Correa is being transferred to a specialis team of physicians in the UK as he continues his recovery process following the events in FIA Formula 2‘s feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Correa was involved in a high-speed accident at the top of Raidillon during the Saturday feature race for F2. The accident also saw Anthoine Hubert involved, having been in an accident prior to the collision with Correa.

Hubert crashed on top of the corner in an attempt to avoid Giuliano Alesi, but the accident saw Hubert bounce back onto the track, hitting Correa as a result. Hubert would later succumb to his injuries, passing away at the age of 22 years old.

Correa suffered fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury and was transported to Liege hospital by helicopter. The Sauber Junior Team driver has undergone surgery with success and begins his recovery. He and his family are aware of the events that occurred, as well as Hubert’s passing.

The Ecuador-born American was scheduled to be transferred to the USA to continue his recovery process, however, doctors kept Correa on-site to continue checks on his stable condition. An update was later issued on Tuesday night, saying Correa will be moved to a specialised team of physicians in the UK.

“JM Correa will be transferred today to a specialized ICU located in UK. He will continue his recovery process under the care of a specialized team of physicians,” said in the statement on Correa’s website.

“JM and his Family want to thank the CHU Liège ICU Team for their exceptional care and medical treatments during the past few days.”

Formula 2 will race again this weekend at Monza in Italy, following on from the tragic events that occurred at Spa-Francorchamps.

Hubert’s team BWT Arden plan to run a single-car for the weekend, belonging to Hubert’s team-mate Tatiana Calderon. Sauber too are planning to run just the single-car as well, according to the provisional entry list for this weekend.